By Piya Sinha-Roy
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Feb 16 With the surprise snub of a
front-runner and five nominees featuring dragons, trolls, robots
and mythical creatures, the Oscar for best animated film may
deliver the most exciting race this year.
Disney Animation's "Big Hero 6," DreamWorks
Animation's "How to Train Your Dragon 2," Laika Studios'
"The Boxtrolls," Studio Ghibli's "The Tale of the Princess
Kaguya" and Cartoon Saloon's "Song of the Sea" will compete for
the Academy Award for animated feature.
But the exclusion of Time Warner Inc-owned Warner Bros'
"The Lego Movie," last year's top-grossing animated film
with more than $257 million at the U.S. box office, stunned even
those in the industry.
"It was a big shock to me. I saw the movie and loved it,"
said Dean DeBlois, co-director of "Dragon 2," about a Viking
named Hiccup and his dragon, Toothless.
With no clear favorite, the animation race is likely between
big-budget spectaculars such as "Big Hero 6" and "Dragon 2," and
niche artistry of films such as "The Boxtrolls."
"Big Hero 6," an ambitious work from an animation studio
often overshadowed by its more flashy Disney sibling Pixar,
fused Japanese influences into a Marvel-inspired tale of boy
genius Hiro who befriends a robot and forms a superhero
ensemble.
"We're reaching a broad audience without compromising," said
co-director Chris Williams. "We're making films that audiences
want to come see, but they're still products of passion."
ANIMATION ON THE FRINGES
The animated film Oscar is a relatively new category,
inaugurated in 2001 and dominated by Pixar, which has won seven
Academy Awards in the category for films including "Finding
Nemo" and "Up."
With no Pixar release this year and "Lego Movie" shunned,
the nominees reflect stories that lie on the fringes of
animation, rather than targeting a mainstream audience.
Japan's Studio Ghibli has earned Oscar nods for masterpieces
such as Hayao Miyazaki's "Spirited Away," which won in 2002, and
is renowned for delivering mystical tales such as "Princess
Kaguya," about a moon princess who comes to Earth, by the
studio's co-founder Isao Takahata.
Cartoon Saloon's Tomm Moore, previously nominated for 2009's
"The Secret of Kells," earned a second Oscar nod for "Song of
the Sea" about the Celtic selkie, a mythical creature that lives
as a seal in water but as a human on land.
"The selkie story is not necessarily a happy story, it's
about the risk of falling in love with magical creatures, and
there's parting and sorrow," said Eric Beckman, president of
GKids, the U.S. distributor of "Song of the Sea" and "Princess
Kaguya."
While animated films are aimed at a young audience,
"Boxtrolls" co-director Anthony Stacchi said they didn't shy
away from making edgier content with grotesque little trolls and
repulsive villains.
"You do kids a disservice when you hide too much from them
and don't let them see stories that have a full range of
darkness and emotion," he said.
Stacchi's sentiment is echoed across this year's nominees,
where each film melds grown-up themes such as losing a loved
one, be it Princess Kaguya's parents facing her return to the
moon, Saoirse's decision to stay on land or in the sea in
"Song," or Hiro losing his brother in "Big Hero 6."
"We didn't veer away from some of the bolder, more
emotionally resonant elements," said DeBlois, who drew on his
own experience of losing his father at a young age to write
about Hiccup's loss of his father in "Dragon 2."
"We want to feel the validation and pride of making
something that feels timeless and resonant, and not just
something that appeals to pop culture."
(Editing by Mary Milliken and Eric Walsh)