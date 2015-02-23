LOS ANGELES Feb 22 Disney Animation's "Big Hero 6," a comic book-inspired tale of a teen science genius who befriends a huggable robot and forms a superhero team, won the Oscar for best animated feature film on Sunday.

This is the second consecutive Academy Award win in the animated feature category for Walt Disney Co's animation studios, which won the Oscar last year for musical blockbuster "Frozen." (Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Sandra Maler)