Country singer Loretta Lynn hospitalized after suffering stroke
LOS ANGELES, May 5 Country music singer Loretta Lynn was hospitalized after a suffering a stroke at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, her official website said Friday.
LOS ANGELES Feb 22 Disney Animation's "Big Hero 6," a comic book-inspired tale of a teen science genius who befriends a huggable robot and forms a superhero team, won the Oscar for best animated feature film on Sunday.
This is the second consecutive Academy Award win in the animated feature category for Walt Disney Co's animation studios, which won the Oscar last year for musical blockbuster "Frozen." (Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Sandra Maler)
WASHINGTON, May 5 U.S. job growth rebounded sharply in April and the unemployment rate dropped to 4.4 percent, near a 10-year low, pointing to a tightening labor market that likely seals the case for an interest rate increase next month despite moderate wage growth.