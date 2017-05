John Lesher, producer of the film ''Birdman,'' reacts to the oscar win for best original screenplay at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

LOS ANGELES "Birdman," a dark satire of show business and fame directed by Alejandro G. Inarritu, on Sunday won the Academy Award for best picture, the film industry's highest honor.

The film from Fox Searchlight Pictures (FOXA.O) portrays a washed-up former superhero actor, played by Michael Keaton, and his struggle to make a comeback in a Broadway play. It stood out among the eight nominees for appearing to be filmed in one long continuous shot.

