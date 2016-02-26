Singer Lady Gaga presents a creation by Marc Jacobs during his Fall/Winter 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in the Manhattan borough of New York, February 18, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

WASHINGTON Vice President Joe Biden will take the stage at the Academy Awards show on Sunday to introduce Lady Gaga for her performance of "Til It Happens to You," an Oscar-nominated song about sexual assault on college campuses from the film "The Hunting Ground."

Biden is a long-time advocate against sexual assault who authored the Violence Against Women Act. He will urge the Oscar audience to take a pledge to speak out about the issue by visiting www.ItsOnUs.org, his spokeswoman said.

Biden will attend the awards show with his wife, Jill.

