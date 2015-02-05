By Mary Milliken
LOS ANGELES Feb 5 From the first scene showing
actor Michael Keaton levitating in his underwear, it becomes
quite clear that "Birdman" will not unfold in a conventional
way.
A favorite to win the Academy Award for best picture,
director Alejandro G. Inarritu's satirical jab at show business
takes the audience down a cinematic rabbit hole - and not just
because it takes place in the warren of a Broadway theater.
Upon embarking on "Birdman," the Mexican filmmaker felt that
cinematic storytelling was a "little bit stuck" and he wanted to
do something novel because audiences deserved it.
The film industry, Inarritu says, tends to make movies that
are comfortable or easy to understand for the audience, "without
inviting them to explore different ways to believe cinema or
stories and the infinite possibilities that cinema offers."
The exploration in "Birdman" includes the technical -
filming in what appears to be one continuous shot by
Oscar-winning cinematographer Emmanuel Lubezki. The camera winds
its way through dressing rooms and hallways, around the stage as
actors rehearse, onto the building ledge and out onto the
streets of Broadway.
It is also emotional. Keaton's Riggan Thomson, the washed up
actor attempting a comeback with his own ponderous Broadway
play, contends with the voice of his most famous film character,
the super hero "Birdman," who berates him with criticism.
The director of "Amores Perros" and "Babel" doesn't tie his
first comedy in a neat package, leaving Riggan's fate at the
film's end open to interpretation.
"It's not easy to break rules and it is not easy to be brave
to finance and risk money on it," Inarritu said, speaking by
telephone from wintery Calgary where he is filming frontiersman
drama "The Revenant."
"But I think it is worth it because that is the way we can
be pushing boundaries and move ahead in the possibilities of the
medium."
'SCULPTING LIFE'
"Birdman" was such a ludicrous proposal that late director
Mike Nichols told Inarritu he was running toward disaster and
should stop the project.
Now the movie from Fox Searchlight co-leads in Oscar
nominations with nine nods, including for best picture, best
director, best actor for Keaton, supporting actor for Ed Norton,
supporting actress for Emma Stone and cinematography for
Lubezki.
In a telling show of support from Hollywood, the Producers
Guild of America bestowed its top award on "Birdman," which
Inarritu also co-wrote and produced. For the last seven years,
the PGA winner has gone on to win the Academy Award for best
picture.
If the 51-year-old wins the best director Oscar on Feb. 22,
it would be the second year in a row the honor goes to a Mexican
filmmaker. His friend, Alfonso Cuaron, won last year for
"Gravity," and Lubezki won best cinematography for that film.
Even before the validation of awards, Inarritu believes
"Birdman" gave him a new kind of confidence as a filmmaker,
trusting more his work on the set and resorting less to the
editing room to get the results he wants.
"You are really creating life and you are sculpting life
with your hands and with your senses, instead of manipulating
them technically, which is great," he said.
