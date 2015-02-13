By Mary Milliken
LOS ANGELES Feb 13 Cinematographer Emmanuel
Lubezki was finishing the complex filming of "Gravity" when
director Alejandro G. Inarritu approached him with a daunting
proposal: To film "Birdman" in a way that makes the movie appear
to be one continuous shot.
In an interview with Reuters, Lubezki said his first thought
was: "'I hope I don't get to do this' because it was such a big
challenge and I didn't want it to be gimmicky."
Known popularly as "Chivo" ('goat' in Spanish), Lubezki is a
favorite to win the Academy Award on Feb. 22 for best
cinematography, a year after the Mexican earned his first for
space thriller "Gravity."
"Birdman" is also a front-runner for best picture.
A seven-time Oscar nominee, the 50-year-old Lubezki has what
Inarritu describes as "beautiful talent and exquisite taste,"
and together they have created a "terrific process." They are
now making their second film.
When Inarritu won the Directors Guild award last weekend, he
joked with "Gravity" director and fellow Mexican Alfonso Cuaron
about their "shared secret weapon."
Still, Lubezki gives Inarritu full credit for the idea of
the long, unbroken shot: From the beginning, the director wanted
to immerse the audience in Riggan Thomson, played by Michael
Keaton, and the collapse of his life as the former superhero
actor attempting a comeback in his own Broadway play.
"He wanted this one shot not to be completely objective, so
that made it very hard," Lubezki said. "The shot is sometimes
very subjective, so you are feeling what he is feeling and you
are watching what he is watching, and then goes back to reveal
the environment."
EMOTIONAL GRIND
It was a formidable challenge for the actors to be filmed in
long takes, accustomed as they are to working in tiny bursts of
scenes. Keaton felt the full burden.
"He realized that this was no joke, that he had to learn all
the dialogue and go through this whole emotional grind in very,
very, long takes," Lubezki said.
Only recently did Lubezki realize that "Michael Keaton is
playing, like, five characters" in Riggan's different states of
mind.
"Sometimes he goes from one character to another, to
another, in the same take with no safety net, so it is really,
really hard," he said.
The whole undertaking would have been much more taxing for
Lubezki if Inarritu had gotten his wish of truly doing the movie
in one unbroken shot, in a theater that had everything they
needed.
"I just got lucky that we couldn't find a theater to do all
the guts of the theater and all the hallways and dressing rooms
that worked," he said. "And because of that, we had to chop."
When they were nearly done shooting and they started to put
a lot of the movie together, Lubezki said he suddenly felt "the
pay-off was immense."
"I have seen a lot of movies that have very long shots, but
I have never seen a movie that is partly a comedy, that uses the
close-ups these ways," he said. "There was something very
special about it."
