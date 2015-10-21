UPDATE 5-Dish revenue misses estimates, loses more subscribers than expected
* Shares down 2.3 pct (Adds Breakingviews link, updates share prices)
LOS ANGELES Oct 21 Comedian Chris Rock will host the 2016 Oscars ceremony in February, producers said on Wednesday, in his second stint at the helm of Hollywood's biggest night.
"Chris Rock is truly the MVP of the entertainment industry," said David Hill and Reginald Hudlin, who will produce the live telecast. "Comedian, actor, writer, producer, director, documentarian - he's done it all. He's going to be a phenomenal Oscar host!"
Rock, the stand-up comedian who hosted the 2005 Oscars telecast, said in a statement "It's great to be back."
Last year's Academy Awards telecast was hosted by television and Broadway star Neil Patrick Harris, who received mixed reviews.
The Oscar ceremony, which celebrates the best films, performances, writers and directors in the movie industry, will take place in Los Angeles on Feb. 28. (Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Susan Heavey)
* Shares down 2.3 pct (Adds Breakingviews link, updates share prices)
BEIJING, April 28 A Chinese consumer backlash against genetically modified (GMO) crops is beginning to dent demand for soy oil, the nation's main cooking oil, and could spell crisis for the multi-billion-dollar crushing industry, which depends on GMO soybeans from the United States and elsewhere.