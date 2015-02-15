By Eric Kelsey
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Feb 15 After coming up six times
short, this may be Alexandre Desplat's year to take home an
Academy Award.
The French film composer has earned two of the five best
score nominations for his work on World War Two historical drama
"The Imitation Game" and Wes Anderson's pastel-dipped
caper-comedy "The Grand Budapest Hotel."
Desplat, 53, spoke Reuters about the Feb. 22 Oscars, how he
composes and where inspiration tends to strike.
Q: How is it to have two scores nominated?
A: I wish I had more! It's incredible. It's fantastic. To
already have one nomination is a blessing.
Q: Do you have more feelings for one score than the other?
A: I can't. I can't. I can't. They're so different.
If they would be almost identical then maybe I could wonder
and think, 'Hmm, they look like twins.' But the two movies are
totally different, and the scores are completely from other
worlds because of the nature of the story lines.
Q: What's the challenge like when you have to move between a
thriller-drama and an idiosyncratic comedy?
A: Composing is to think. It is to have your mind trying to
find what is the best sound that the movie is going for: the
best melody, the best texture, the best structure and
dramaturgic arc for the film.
Then you discuss that with the director. He's the leader.
He's the one showing you the path to follow to find the soul of
the film.
Q: How do you compose?
A: It can be scribbling on paper. It can be playing on
piano, it can be doing a layout and orchestration on an
eight-track demo. It can be all these things together. Sometimes
it's on my Vespa. Sometimes it's when I sleep, and I wake up and
I take notes. It's everywhere. When you compose, it's like
writing. You're like a writer. You just think all the time.
Q: Was composing for "The Grand Budapest Hotel" much
different from your two earlier scores for Anderson?
A: I think the tone is kind of the same. The three films
we've done together are a mix of melancholy and an elegant sense
of humor.
Q: Finally, are you hoping your two scores finish in a tie
for the Oscar?
A: So you mean I could win two Oscars? That would be a
first!
(Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)