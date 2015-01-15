By Eric Kelsey
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Jan 15 For Dick Pope, the
cinematographer who earned his second Oscar nomination on
Thursday for British historical drama "Mr. Turner," one
scatological slip of the tongue made him a trending topic. Not
that he knows what that is.
"Dick Poop," flubbed Academy of Motion Picture Arts and
Sciences President Cheryl Boone Isaacs while announcing his
nomination on live television, beamed across the world.
"You know what? I've been called a lot worse than that," the
67-year-old told Reuters with a chuckle from his London home
shortly after he was spotted in the social media klieg lights.
Isaacs quickly corrected her mistake, but in the Twitter age
it could not stop "Dick Poop" from trending globally just below
the nominations itself.
"Not something I know much about is Twitter," Pope said
about his sudden Internet fame.
"I don't even know what trending means. It went over my
head," he added.
The cinematographer, who earned an earlier nomination for
the 2006 drama "The Illusionist," said he only knew something
was up when he started receiving emails by the dozens.
Pope has been lauded for the film's vivid and near-painterly
camera work in "Mr. Turner," director Mike Leigh's biopic of
celebrated 19th century British painter J.M.W. Turner.
The film's U.S. distributor Sony Pictures Classics joined in
on the fun, tweeting, "It's Dick POPE, guys," followed by "Laugh
all you want. This man makes magic. #DickPoop #MrTurner."
The malapropism also gave Procter & Gamble Co's
toilet paper brand Charmin a chance for some bathroom exposure
too.
"Ok... SERIOUSLY? Dick Poop is trending on @twitter. It's
like the universe just loves to toy with us," Charmin posted on
the social network.
Pope himself was resigned to his star social media status
for the day.
"If it has to be like that, it has to be like that. I'm not
going to fight it," he said. "You can't imagine them calling the
Pope incorrectly?"
(Editing by Mary Milliken and Lisa Shumaker)