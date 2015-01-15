By Piya Sinha-Roy
LOS ANGELES Jan 15 Within minutes of the
announcement of Academy Award nominations on Thursday, up popped
a Twitter hashtag to frame a fresh debate about the lack of
diversity in Hollywood: #OscarsSoWhite. Before long, it became
the social network's top U.S. trending topic.
The slate for the 87th Academy Awards was a reminder of the
glacial pace of change in Hollywood's film industry, even after
what looked like progress for black actors and filmmakers last
year stemming from the best picture winner, "12 Years a Slave."
All 20 actors nominated in the four acting categories this
year are white and no women are nominated for either best
director or screenwriter. Award watchers called it "the whitest
Oscars" in years.
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has some
6,000 members, who are selected for the quality of their work
and recommendations by existing members. Academy branches, such
as for actors and directors, nominate for their categories, and
everyone can nominate best picture contenders.
"The Academy is about 90 percent white and 70 percent male
and we're seeing the sad result of that in voting," said Tom
O'Neil, founder of awards tracker Gold Derby, referring to
figures from a 2012 Los Angeles Times study on Academy voters.
Race and gender are not considered, although
behind-the-scenes, members say there are debates at branch level
about how to make membership more diverse.
David Oyelowo, the star of "Selma," and the film's director
Ava DuVernay, both failed to garner nominations despite having
been nominated for Golden Globes for their parts in the movie
about African-American civil rights activist Martin Luther King
Jr. DuVernay made history as the first black woman to be
nominated for a Golden Globe best director award.
Some historians had said the film misrepresented President
Lyndon Johnson's stand on voting rights, but critics were quick
to point out that "Selma" was only the latest historical picture
to draw scrutiny over its accuracy.
The film scored a best picture Oscar nomination, and Academy
president Cheryl Boone Isaacs - who herself made history as the
first black female president of the organization - drew
attention to that.
"I am extremely happy to note that 'Selma' is up for best
picture, which means the talent that it took to bring 'Selma' to
the screen was recognized, and I think that's important," she
said.
But Selma's exclusion in all the other key Oscar races and
in the director, producer, actor and writer guild awards, is
likely to hurt its chances at winning best picture on Oscars
night, said O'Neil, the awards tracker.
"Critics proclaimed it's the best movie of the year and the
Oscars shunned it in most categories, so that means something's
wrong," he said.
Last year "12 Years a Slave" made history as the first film
by a black director, Steve McQueen, to win best picture.
African-American John Ridley won best adapted screenplay and
Lupita Nyong'o won best supporting actress.
But if race is a big part of the debate, so is gender.
All of this year's best picture nominees - "American
Sniper," "Birdman," "Boyhood," "The Grand Budapest Hotel," "The
Imitation Game," "Selma," "The Theory of Everything" and
"Whiplash" - were male-driven stories with male-dominated casts.
