LOS ANGELES Feb 22 Shimmering beads and jewels
broke through an unusually dreary rainy afternoon in Hollywood
on Sunday as the film industry's beautiful and powerful hit the
glamorous Oscars red carpet.
Actresses Julianne Moore, Felicity Jones, Rosamund Pike and
more donned dresses with sparkle and shine as they arrived for
the biggest night for the movie business. Silver and red were
early popular colors on the carpet.
Jones, nominated for best actress for "The Theory of
Everything," wore a fairy tale-inspired Alexander McQueen gray
gown with a beaded halter bodice and full skirt. She said she
chose the design for "the strength and femininity."
Rosamund Pike, nominated for best actress for "Gone Girl,"
wore a red strapless Givenchy gown with beading that gave it the
appearance of layered rose petals.
Moore, who is favored to win the best actress prize for
"Still Alice," wore a strapless white beaded Chanel gown with
black accents.
Naomi Watts, one of the stars of "Birdman," shimmered in an
Armani Prive gown with head-to-toe silver and black beads.
Best supporting actress nominee Patricia Arquette bucked
the shine trend with an understated black and white
off-the-shoulder gown designed by her childhood friend, Rosetta
Getty.
