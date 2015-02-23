(Corrects first name of Arquette dress designer to Rosetta from Rosanna in paragraph 7)

LOS ANGELES Feb 22 Shimmering beads and jewels broke through an unusually dreary rainy afternoon in Hollywood on Sunday as the film industry's beautiful and powerful hit the glamorous Oscars red carpet.

Actresses Julianne Moore, Felicity Jones, Rosamund Pike and more donned dresses with sparkle and shine as they arrived for the biggest night for the movie business. Silver and red were early popular colors on the carpet.

Jones, nominated for best actress for "The Theory of Everything," wore a fairy tale-inspired Alexander McQueen gray gown with a beaded halter bodice and full skirt. She said she chose the design for "the strength and femininity."

Rosamund Pike, nominated for best actress for "Gone Girl," wore a red strapless Givenchy gown with beading that gave it the appearance of layered rose petals.

Moore, who is favored to win the best actress prize for "Still Alice," wore a strapless white beaded Chanel gown with black accents.

Naomi Watts, one of the stars of "Birdman," shimmered in an Armani Prive gown with head-to-toe silver and black beads.

Best supporting actress nominee Patricia Arquette bucked the shine trend with an understated black and white off-the-shoulder gown designed by her childhood friend, Rosetta Getty.