Feb 28 The world's most watched stretch of red
carpet seized the spotlight in Hollywood on Sunday, as a
dazzling parade of stars in luxurious gowns, glittering sequins,
and daring necklines strutted and twirled on their way into the
Academy Awards.
A pale yellow Louis Vuitton gown adorned with silver
paillettes was one of the first looks to shimmer down the 500
foot-long stretch of carpet, worn by Alicia Vikander, nominated
for best supporting actress in "The Danish Girl."
"Just being here feels so surreal," said the Swedish actress
sporting a high ponytail. "I have butterflies in my tummy."
"Modern Family" star Sofia Vergara brought va-va-voom to the
red carpet in a plunging Marchesa dress in midnight blue, while
"Star Wars'" Daisy Ridley sparkled in silver sequins in a V-neck
Chanel.
In a similarly skin-baring dress, best actress nominee for
"Brooklyn" Saoirse Ronan channeled her inner mermaid with a
sparkling emerald Calvin Klein dress with an open back and
dramatic V-neck.
Why the green? "I'm very proud to be Irish," said the
nominee, who also wore green when first nominated for an Oscar
for "Atonement" in 2008.
Barely covered was Olivia Wilde - the bodice of her
Valentino dress was little more than two narrow vertical panels
- while a dramatic side split and cut-out diamond at the midriff
of Rooney Mara, nominated for supporting actress in "Carol,"
raised eyebrows.
Black may be a classic look for the Academy Awards, but blue
was popular this year, including for nominee Sylvester
Stallone's tuxedo.
A royal blue silk Gucci with cascading ruffles was the
choice of Brie Larson, the heavy favorite to win in the best
actress category for "Room," while Naomi Watts opted for blue
sequins by Armani Prive.
"This has been my dream since I was seven years old," Larsen
enthused before making her way down the phalanx of
photographers.
