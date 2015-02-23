(Corrects first name of Arquette dress designer to Rosetta from
Rosanna in paragraph 14)
By Piya Sinha-Roy and Nichola Groom
LOS ANGELES Feb 22 Shimmering beads and jewels
in pale hues and dresses in bold tones brightened an unusually
dreary rainy afternoon in Hollywood on Sunday as the film
industry's stars hit the glamorous Oscars red carpet.
Actresses Julianne Moore in shimmering Chanel, Felicity
Jones and Emma Stone donned dresses with sparkle and shine as
they arrived for the biggest night for the movie business.
Jones, nominated for best actress for her role in "The
Theory of Everything," wore a fairy tale-inspired Alexander
McQueen gray gown with a beaded halter bodice and full skirt.
She said she chose the design for its "strength and femininity".
"This year was a turning point for fashion on the red
carpet. We are really starting to see almost everyone take
chances," said Eric Wilson, fashion news director at Instyle
Magazine. He noted that actresses eschewed traditional "fairy
princess" dresses for an array of necklines and textures.
Lupita Nyong'o, closely watched on the red carpet, opted for
a custom Calvin Klein white halter dress that she helped design
and which was embellished with 6,000 pearls.
"I was thinking about it being fluid and liquid, an homage
to the sea," the actress said.
Light metallic tones were popular among actresses such as
Jennifer Aniston in a blush beaded Versace number and Anna Faris
in a silver beaded Zuhair Murad. Jennifer Lopez and Emma Stone
both opted for shimmering Elie Saab dresses - Lopez preferred a
plunging bronze, full-skirted gown while Stone went for a light
green sparkling fitted dress that offset her red hair.
Best actress nominee Moore wore a strapless white beaded
Chanel gown with black accents, while "Birdman" actress Naomi
Watts shimmered in an Armani Prive gown with head-to-toe silver
and black beads.
Lady Gaga made a statement on the red carpet in a silver
beaded white structured, full-skirted gown by Azzedine Alaia
with red gauntlet gloves. Wilson called her gown "a big fashion
moment."
Best actress nominee Marion Cotillard also opted for white,
in a embroidered Christian Dior couture gown. Wilson picked
Cotillard and Moore as his choices for best dressed of the
night.
"Embellishment was a big story tonight," said Wilson.
LADIES IN RED
Red was a popular choice for actresses including Dakota
Johnson in Saint Laurent Paris, and best actress nominee
Rosamund Pike, who said she wanted to wear some color to close
out awards season after having worn predominantly black and
white.
She opted for a red strapless Givenchy gown with lace
embroidery that gave it the appearance of layered rose petals.
Scarlett Johansson wore a curve-hugging deep green Versace
gown, while Anna Kendrick donned a coral halter Thakoon gown.
Best supporting actress nominee Patricia Arquette bucked the
shine trend with an understated black and white off-the-shoulder
gown designed by her childhood friend, Rosetta Getty.
Witherspoon, in a pale blue Tom Ford gown with black trim,
talked about the "Ask Her More" campaign, in which female
celebrities are lobbying to be asked about more on the red
carpet than just what they are wearing.
"We're more than just our dresses," Witherspoon said. "We
are so happy to be here to talk about the work that we've done.
It's hard being a woman in Hollywood, or any industry."
