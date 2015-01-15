By Eric Kelsey
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Jan 15 As Polish-British filmmaker
Pawel Pawlikowski reflected on the two Oscar nominations scored
by his austere black-and-white drama "Ida" on Thursday, he
considered the irony of how his little film landed him his
biggest success.
"It's an amazing, wonderful paradox, isn't it?" said
Pawlikowski, 57, who watched the nominations on a coffee shop
television while on vacation in Mexico.
Spurning bigger movie offers to stay on the fringes and
using a small budget how he pleased gave him the greatest
creative freedom, he said.
"Everyone said it would be professional suicide," said the
director whose films "My Summer of Love" (2004) and "Last
Resort" (2000) each won a BAFTA award. "It turned out to be the
opposite."
An Oscar nomination is a big deal - and big business - for
any movie. But the global exposure it lends to foreign films
like "Ida" is a special treat for often small budget productions
far out of Hollywood's orbit.
"I am overflowing with joy today," said the Argentine
director Damian Szifron, whose black comedy "Wild Tales" also
picked up a nomination. "I feel like Gene Kelly in 'Singin' in
the Rain.'"
That reaction is a common one in the best foreign language
film category, where under-the-radar gems are often discovered.
"It's great for our country," said Pawlikowski. "It's great
for our cinema."
In this year's foreign language Oscar race, "Ida," the story
of an 18-year-old novitiate nun in 1960s Poland who learns she
is a Jewish orphan, is up against the Russian tragedy
"Leviathan," and war dramas "Tangerines" from Estonia and
"Timbuktu" from Mauritania.
"Leviathan," directed by Andrey Zvyagintsev, has already
bested "Ida" and "Tangerines" for the foreign picture Golden
Globe handed out last Sunday.
But for Pawlikowski, there may be even more to savor from
these Oscars. Also earning nominations were his
cinematographers, Lukasz Zal and Ryszard Lenczewski, the only
crossovers to another category among the foreign films.
"It's a bit of a fairytale, which happens just once in a
lifetime," he said.
(Editing by Mary Milliken and Gunna Dickson)