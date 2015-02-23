Country singer Loretta Lynn hospitalized after suffering stroke
LOS ANGELES, May 5 Country music singer Loretta Lynn was hospitalized after a suffering a stroke at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, her official website said Friday.
LOS ANGELES Feb 22 Polish drama "Ida" won the Oscar for best foreign language film on Sunday, landing the country with its first Academy Award.
The stark black-and-white film, directed by Pawel Pawlikowski and considered a favorite to win the honor, follows a novice nun in 1962 Poland who discovers she was born Jewish. (Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Sandra Maler)
WASHINGTON, May 5 U.S. job growth rebounded sharply in April and the unemployment rate dropped to 4.4 percent, near a 10-year low, pointing to a tightening labor market that likely seals the case for an interest rate increase next month despite moderate wage growth.