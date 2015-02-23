(Adds quote, details and background)
LOS ANGELES Feb 22 Julianne Moore won the best
actress Oscar on Sunday for her role as a university professor
with Alzheimer's disease in "Still Alice".
The win marked Moore's first Academy Award after being
nominated four times previously. The 54-year-old actress was
favored to win this year's prize after picking up Golden Globe,
Screen Actors Guild and BAFTA awards earlier this year.
"I read an article that said that winning an Oscar could
lead to living five years longer," Moore said while accepting
her award. "If that's true I'd really like to thank the Academy
because my husband is younger than me."
In "Still Alice," the veteran actress plays a brilliant
lecturer and beautiful redhead who is diagnosed with Alzheimer's
disease at 50. The small budget film was picked up for
distribution by Sony Pictures only in September, thanks to
Moore's award-winning potential.
Last year, she said she was attracted to the role because
she had never seen Alzheimer's portrayed from the point of view
of the patient.
The film was adapted from the novel "Still Alice" by Lisa
Genova and was directed by Richard Glatzer and Wash
Westmoreland.
Moore has been among Hollywood's most celebrated actresses
for the last 20 years, earning Oscar nominations for previous
roles in "Boogie Nights," "The End of the Affair," "The Hours"
and "Far from Heaven."
She also won an Emmy in 2012 for her acclaimed turn as
politician Sarah Palin in the television movie "Game Change."
(Reporting By Nichola Groom; Editing by Sandra Maler and Ken
Wills)