By Mary Milliken
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Feb 22 Hollywood's awards season
reaches its apogee on Sunday at the 87th Academy Awards, where
"Birdman" and "Boyhood" will battle for best picture and veteran
actors are likely to grasp their first golden Oscar statuettes.
The film industry's biggest night will serve up its share of
suspense as three top honors - best picture, best director and
best actor - are proving hard to predict, even for the most
seasoned experts.
But those nail-biters will come at the tail end of the
three-hour ABC telecast from Hollywood's Dolby Theatre, where
first-time host Neil Patrick Harris will guide a show heavy on
humor, magic and music from big artists like Lady Gaga.
In a sign of how the Oscars might be split, the Film
Independent Spirit Awards for small-budget movies on Saturday
crowned show business satire "Birdman" as best feature and its
star Michael Keaton took best male lead. Richard Linklater won
best director for his coming-of-age tale "Boyhood," made over 12
years with the same actors.
"I am proud to belong to this species in extinction," said
"Birdman" director Alejandro G. Inarritu, of the smaller films
that are proving hard to make in a Hollywood bent on big film
franchises.
While both Linklater and Inarritu have been nominated before
for Oscars, they have never won.
Together, "Birdman" and "Boyhood" have made $62 million at
the North American box office, compared to $310 million for the
most commercially successful of the eight best picture nominees,
Iraq war drama "American Sniper" from director Clint Eastwood.
The dearth of blockbuster movies at this year's Oscars could
diminish the number of people who tune in to watch the biggest
non-sports televised event in the United States.
Last year with host Ellen DeGeneres and her selfie that
broke Twitter, the Oscars pulled in its largest audience in 14
years.
Around 40 percent of Americans plan to tune in to the awards
telecast, according to the annual Reuters/Ipsos Oscars poll.
Forty-five percent said they most enjoy seeing who wins,
followed by 22 percent who like to see their favorite
celebrities.
KEATON COMEBACK?
The Oscars are also one of the world's biggest fashion
moments as Hollywood's leading ladies parade down the red carpet
in elaborate gowns and jewels in a fierce competition among top
designers and fashion houses.
But the famously fair Los Angeles weather may not make
things easy. Oscar organizers ordered that plastic tarps be
placed over the arrivals area on Saturday and the forecast
Sunday pointed to rain at red carpet time.
The Oscars are determined by 6,100 members of the Academy of
Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, a body that has taken its
knocks this year for nominating no actors of color in the acting
races.
Civil rights groups have called a boycott of the Oscars to
protest the lack of diversity and will demonstrate before the
ceremony.
But experts believe the Academy, where actors are the
largest voting bloc, will ultimately reward performers with long
careers with their first Oscars.
Keaton, coming back from a sagging career, could beat
best-actor favorite Eddie Redmayne, who has swept up awards for
his painstaking portrayal of physicist Stephen Hawking in "The
Theory of Everything."
Julianne Moore should take best actress for her role as a
woman with early onset Alzheimer's in "Still Alice" and Patricia
Arquette is favored to win best supporting actress as the
struggling single mother in "Boyhood."
J.K. Simmons, a character actor with a long resume, is set
to win the best supporting actor trophy for his monstrous music
teacher in "Whiplash."
(Additional reporting by Jane Ross; Editing by Sandra Maler)