* Favorite 'La La Land' wins six Oscars
* Viola Davis, Casey Affleck, Emma Stone win first Oscars
* Donald Trump butt of multiple jokes
By Jill Serjeant
LOS ANGELES, Feb 26 African-American
coming-of-age tale "Moonlight" won the Oscar for best picture on
Sunday on a big night for Hollywood diversity that was
overshadowed by an embarrassing onstage gaffe over the top
award.
In a mishap that caused uproar and confusion, presenters
Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway initially announced that romantic
musical "La La Land", the presumed favorite for best picture,
had won.
As the casts of both films stood awkwardly on stage, Beatty
explained he had been given the wrong envelope to open.
It was the first time in living memory that such a major
mistake had been made at the Academy Awards, Hollywood's biggest
night. It even eclipsed the prior three hours of a show peppered
with jokes about U.S. President Donald Trump.
Accountants PricewaterhouseCoopers, who oversee the ballots,
said the presenters had mistakenly been given the wrong category
envelope.
"We are currently investigating how this could have
happened, and deeply regret that this occurred,"
PwC said in a statement, while apologizing to "Moonlight" and
"La La Land", Beatty and Dunaway and Oscar viewers.
Officials from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and
Sciences were not immediately available to comment.
"Is that the craziest Oscar moment of all time?" Stone, who
won the best actress Oscar for her "La La Land" role as a
struggling actress, told reporters backstage "It's a very
strange happening for Oscar history."
"Moonlight," about a young boy struggling with poverty and
his sexuality in Miami, also brought a supporting actor Oscar
for first timer Mahershala Ali, a best adapted screenplay
statuette.
Viola Davis won for her supporting role as a long suffering
housewife in African-American family drama "Fences."
The recognition for both the actors and their films made a
stark contrast to the 2016 Academy Awards when no actors of
color were even nominated.
"Moonlight" producer Adele Romanski said she hoped the movie
would inspire "little black boys and brown girls and other folks
watching at home who feel marginalized."
'LA LA LAND' WINS SIX AWARDS
"La La Land" went into the Oscars with a leading 14
nominations and emerged with six, including for its score and
theme song "City of Stars." "La La Land" director Damien
Chazelle, 32, became the youngest person to ever win a best
director Oscar.
Elsewhere, "Manchester by the Sea" star Casey Affleck was
named best actor, winning his first Oscar despite 2010 sexual
harassment allegations that resurfaced during awards season.
Affleck denied the allegations which were settled out of court.
"Man, I wish I had something better and more meaningful to
say...I'm just dumbfounded that I'm included," said Affleck, who
played a heart-broken father in the movie.
Earlier in the show, Trump had been the butt of numerous
jokes, capping an awards season marked by fiery protests by
celebrities at his policies. .
Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel fired off political zingers and
even tweeted at the Republican president, getting no immediate
response.
Several celebrities wore blue ribbons on Sunday in support
of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) advocacy group that
worked to get Trump's bid to ban travelers from seven majority
Muslim nations blocked in U.S. courts. But for the most part,
speeches at the ceremony were mild or made general pleas for
tolerance rather than directly attacking Trump.
Iranian director Asghar Farhadi was an exception. His drama
"The Salesman" was named best foreign language film but Farhadi,
boycotted Sunday's ceremony because of Trump's travel ban.
In a speech delivered on his behalf by Iranian-American
space expert Anousheh Ansari, Farhadi said his absence was due
to "an inhumane law that bans entry into the U.S... Dividing the
world into the 'us' and 'our enemies' categories creates fear, a
deceitful justification for aggression and war."
