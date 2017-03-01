LOS ANGELES, March 1 The organizers of the
Academy Awards said on Wednesday that the two
PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) accountants behind the mix up that
saw "La La Land" incorrectly named best picture before
"Moonlight" was declared the real winner, will not work the
Oscars ceremony again.
A spokesperson for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts &
Sciences said PwC accountants Brian Cullinan and Martha Ruiz
will no longer tabulate Oscar votes and hand out envelopes
containing winners' names at Hollywood's most prestigious awards
ceremony.
No decision has been announced by the organization on
whether it will continue its partnership with PwC, which has
handled the Oscar tabulation process for 83 years.
PwC had earlier taken full responsibility for the gaffe that
stunned the Dolby Theatre crowd in Hollywood and a television
audience worldwide.
The onstage blunder was not rectified until the "La La Land"
cast and producers were on stage giving their acceptance
speeches caught the mistake and announced "Moonlight" as the
real winners. The mishap was unprecedented for the usually
meticulously choreographed ceremony and stole the spotlight from
the winners.
PwC said Cullinan had mistakenly handed presenters Warren
Beatty and Faye Dunaway, who were announcing the best picture
winner, the back-up envelope for Actress in a Leading Role
instead of the envelope for Best Picture.
"Once the error occurred, protocols for correcting it were
not followed through quickly enough by Mr. Cullinan or his
partner," the accounting firm said in a statement.
Cullinan had posted a now-deleted backstage photo of actress
Emma Stone after she won her best actress Oscar on Twitter
minutes before the mix-up.
A day after the incident, the Academy and apologized to all
affected, including presenters Beatty and Dunaway, and said it
will "determine what actions are appropriate going forward."
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Sandra Maler)