By Piya Sinha-Roy
LOS ANGELES Feb 15 As the story of a
little-known British World War Two code breaker gears up for the
Oscars as one of the top nominees, "The Imitation Game" has
found a larger cause to fight for the rights of persecuted gay
men.
Nominated for eight Oscars on Feb. 22, "The Imitation Game"
tells the story of mathematician Alan Turing, who worked with a
secret group of government cryptologists during World War Two to
break Nazi Germany's wartime code and saved countless lives.
Turing, played by Benedict Cumberbatch, went uncredited for
his work and instead was persecuted on charges of homosexuality,
a crime in 1952, and died a broken man in 1954. He was
posthumously pardoned in 2013 by Britain's Queen Elizabeth.
The film, distributed by The Weinstein Co, has sparked off a
petition by the Human Rights Campaign, an organizing advocating
for equal rights for the LGBT community, to pardon some 49,000
homosexual men charged under Britain's gross indecency law that
was repealed in 2003.
It has attracted more than 330,000 signatures including
Cumberbatch and Keira Knightley, who plays female mathematician
Joan Clarke, as well as notable CEOs including Google's Eric
Schmidt and Yahoo's Marissa Mayer.
"Alan's own treatment by history had been so unfair," said
Graham Moore, Oscar-nominated for his "Imitation Game" script.
"We always hoped we could create a dialogue around these
issues of the treatment of gay men in society, about the
historical persecution reaped upon them, and getting to be a
part of these kinds of conversations is even more important."
Made for a budget of $33 million, according to
BoxOffice.com, "The Imitation Game" has grossed more than $155
million worldwide since its November release.
It earned Oscar nods for Cumberbatch, Knightley, director
Morten Tyldum and the coveted best picture prize, where it will
contend against frontrunners "Birdman" and "Boyhood."
Tyldum, the Norwegian director of 2011's "Headhunters," said
while Scandinavian filmmakers such as himself hone their talents
on American genre films, they bring a fresh aesthetic for
underdogs such as Turing to Hollywood films.
"We're very skeptical of people who are too perfect. We like
flawed people," Tyldum said. "The more shaded, flawed characters
that are struggling, I think there's something very relatable
about that."
Much of the film focuses on Cumberbatch's portrayal of
Turing's nuances, vulnerabilities and strengths as an outcast
among his peers.
Both Tyldum and Moore, who won best adapted screenplay at
Saturday's Writers Guild Awards, faced initial concerns from
film financiers that a film about an unknown historical figure
who commits suicide would be marketable to audiences.
"I love when people say 'Imitation Game' is such a crowd
pleaser," Tyldum said. "Yes, it's a crowd pleaser but the guy
kills himself. We've achieved something, it's a beautiful
challenge."
Moore said he relished the challenge of making "an
unmakeable project."
"The whole goal of the film was to bring Alan Turing's story
to a crowd that wouldn't otherwise have been exposed to his life
and his work and his person."
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Nick Zieminski)