LOS ANGELES May 16 Late night host Jimmy Kimmel
will return to helm the 2018 Academy Awards, organizers of the
event said Tuesday, after the late night host artfully handled
the biggest blunder in Oscars history this year.
Kimmel hosted the Oscars for the first time this year in
which an embarrassing on-stage mix-up led to presenters Warren
Beatty and Faye Dunaway mistakenly being given the wrong
envelope and announcing "La La Land" as the winner of best
picture, the top award of the night.
The actual winner, announced minutes later, was "Moonlight."
Kimmel, host of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on ABC, the same
network that airs the Oscars ceremony every year, said in a
statement on Tuesday that hosting the Oscars "was a highlight of
my career."
"If you think we screwed up the ending this year, wait until
you see what we have planned for the 90th anniversary show!"
Kimmel added.
Michael De Luca and Jennifer Todd will also return to
produce the live show.
The Oscars, organized by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts
and Sciences, is Hollywood's most prestigious film awards
ceremony.
Amid the on-stage chaos during the best picture announcement
watched live by millions of viewers this year, Kimmel quickly
ran on stage and injected a dose of humor by quipping to Beatty,
"Warren, what did you do?"
He added, "The good news is that we got to see some extra
speeches. I knew I would screw this show up."
Kimmel and the show received generally positive reviews but
despite the heart-stopping finale that made for great live
television, this year's Oscars drew the lowest U.S. audience
since 2008, with 32.9 million viewers.
