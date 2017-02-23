Cast members pose as they arrive for the gala screening of the film ''Moonlight'', on the second night of the 60th British Film Institute (BFI) London Film Festival at Embankment Garden Cinema in London, Britain October 6, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall/Files

LOS ANGELES The 2017 Oscars, or Academy Awards, the highest honors in the movie industry, will be handed out on Sunday at a ceremony in Hollywood hosted by comedian Jimmy Kimmel.

Following is a list of nominations in key categories:

Best Picture

"Arrival"

"Fences"

"Hacksaw Ridge"

"Hell or High Water"

"Hidden Figures"

"La La Land"

"Lion"

"Manchester by the Sea"

"Moonlight"

Best Actor

Casey Affleck, "Manchester by the Sea"

Denzel Washington, "Fences"

Ryan Gosling, "La La Land"

Viggo Mortensen, "Captain Fantastic"

Andrew Garfield, "Hacksaw Ridge"

Best Actress

Isabelle Huppert, "Elle"

Ruth Negga, "Loving"

Natalie Portman, "Jackie"

Emma Stone, "La La Land"

Meryl Streep, "Florence Foster Jenkins"

Best Director

Denis Villeneuve, "Arrival"

Mel Gibson, "Hacksaw Ridge"

Damien Chazelle, "La La Land"

Kenneth Lonergan, "Manchester by the Sea"

Barry Jenkins, "Moonlight"

Best Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali, "Moonlight"

Jeff Bridges, "Hell or High Water"

Lucas Hedges, "Manchester by the Sea"

Dev Patel, "Lion"

Michael Shannon, "Nocturnal Animals"

Best Supporting Actress

Viola Davis, "Fences"

Naomie Harris, "Moonlight"

Nicole Kidman, "Lion"

Octavia Spencer, "Hidden Figures"

Michelle Williams, "Manchester by the Sea"

Best Original Screenplay

"Hell or High Water"

"La La Land"

"The Lobster"

"Manchester by the Sea"

"20th Century Women"

Best Adapted Screenplay

"Arrival"

"Fences"

"Hidden Figures"

"Lion"

"Moonlight"

Best Animated Film

"Kubo and the Two Strings"

"Moana"

"My Life as a Zucchini"

"The Red Turtle"

"Zootopia"

Best Foreign Language Film

"Land of Mine," Denmark

"A Man Called Ove," Sweden

"The Salesman," Iran

"Tanna," Australia

"Toni Erdmann," Germany

Best Documentary Film

"Fire at Sea"

"I Am Not Your Negro"

"Life, Animated"

"O.J.: Made in America"

"13th"

Best Original Song

"Audition (The Fools Who Dream)" - "La La Land." Music by Justin Hurwitz, Lyrics by Benji Pasek and Justin Paul

"Can't Stop The Feeling" - "Trolls." Music and lyrics by Justin Timberlake, Max Martin, and Karl Johan Schuster

"City of Stars" - "La La Land." Music by Justin Hurwitz, Lyrics by Benji Pasek and Justin Paul

"The Empty Chair" - "Jim: The James Foley Story." Music and lyrics by J. Ralph and Sting

"How Far I'll Go" - "Moana." Music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda

(Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Bill Rigby)