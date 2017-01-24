Japan bathhouse offers "naked school" to lure bathers
TOKYO A Tokyo bathhouse is offering classes on topics ranging from comedy to gaming in hopes of luring younger bathers and reversing Japan's dying tradition of communal baths.
LOS ANGELES Nominations were announced on Tuesday for the 2017 Academy Awards, or Oscars, the highest honors in the movie industry.
The Oscars will be handed out at a Feb. 26 ceremony in Hollywood hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.
Following is a list of nominations in key categories;
Best Picture
- "Arrival"
- "Fences"
- "Hacksaw Ridge"
- "hell or High Water"
- "Hidden Figures"
- "La La Land"
- "Lion"
- "Manchester by the Sea"
- "Moonlight"
Best Actor
- Casey Affleck, "Manchester by the Sea"
- Denzel Washington, "Fences"
- Ryan Gosling, "La La Land"
- Viggo Mortensen, "Captain Fantastic"
- Andrew Garfield, "Hacksaw Ridge"
Best Actress
- Isabelle Huppert, "Elle"
- Ruth Negga, "Loving"
- Natalie Portman, "Jackie"
- Emma Stone, "La La Land"
- Meryl Streep, "Florence Foster Jenkins"
Best Director
- Denis Villeneuve, "Arrival"
- Mel Gibson, "Hacksaw Ridge"
- Damien Chazelle, "La La Land"
- Kenneth Lonergan, "Manchester by the Sea"
- Barry Jenkins, "Moonlight"
(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis)
