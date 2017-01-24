An Oscar statue stands on the red carpet at the entrance to the Dolby Theatre as preparations continue for the 88th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California February 27, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/Files

LOS ANGELES Nominations were announced on Tuesday for the 2017 Academy Awards, or Oscars, the highest honors in the movie industry.

The Oscars will be handed out at a Feb. 26 ceremony in Hollywood hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

Following is a list of nominations in key categories;

Best Picture

- "Arrival"

- "Fences"

- "Hacksaw Ridge"

- "hell or High Water"

- "Hidden Figures"

- "La La Land"

- "Lion"

- "Manchester by the Sea"

- "Moonlight"

Best Actor

- Casey Affleck, "Manchester by the Sea"

- Denzel Washington, "Fences"

- Ryan Gosling, "La La Land"

- Viggo Mortensen, "Captain Fantastic"

- Andrew Garfield, "Hacksaw Ridge"

Best Actress

- Isabelle Huppert, "Elle"

- Ruth Negga, "Loving"

- Natalie Portman, "Jackie"

- Emma Stone, "La La Land"

- Meryl Streep, "Florence Foster Jenkins"

Best Director

- Denis Villeneuve, "Arrival"

- Mel Gibson, "Hacksaw Ridge"

- Damien Chazelle, "La La Land"

- Kenneth Lonergan, "Manchester by the Sea"

- Barry Jenkins, "Moonlight"

(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis)