Best director Oscar nominees for the 89th annual Academy Awards (L-R) Denis Villeneuve, Mel Gibson, Damien Chazelle, Kenneh Lonergan and Barry Jenkins are seen in a combination of file photos. REUTERS/Staff/File Photos

Best actor Oscar nominees for the 89th annual Academy Awards (L-R) Casey Affleck, Andrew Garfield, Ryan Gosling, Viggo Mortensen and Denzel Washington are seen in a combination of file photos. REUTERS/Staff/File Photos

Best actress Oscar nominees for the 89th annual Academy Awards (L-R) Isabelle Huppert, Ruth Negga, Nalie Portman, Emma Stone and Meryl Streep are seen in a combination of file photos. REUTERS/Staff/File Photos

LOS ANGELES As the Academy Award nominations were announced on Tuesday, "Moonlight" director Barry Jenkins was unpacking his suitcase at an Amsterdam hotel, and his publicist was sliding handwritten notes under his door to inform him of the film's eight Oscar nods.

"I got to read it in analog as they came," Jenkins, 37, who landed best director and best original screenplay nominations for the coming-of-age drama, said by phone. "It was very nice."

Unlike Jenkins' "analog" approach to one of Hollywood's biggest days of the year, actresses Meryl Streep and Naomie Harris offered reactions fit for the social media age.

Harris, nominated for best supporting actress for her role as a drug-addicted mother in "Moonlight," posted the letters "OMGGGG" - social mediaspeak for "Oh my God" - to Twitter along with emojis of flying confetti.

Streep, who received her record 20th Oscar nomination in the acting categories for her lead role in "Florence Foster Jenkins," had her representative email reporters a gif, a moving image of the veteran actress dancing.

Veteran actor and filmmaker Mel Gibson, 61, whose war drama "Hacksaw Ridge" earned six nominations that included best director, actor and picture, celebrated the news with the latest addition to his family.

"What could be more exciting than listening to the nominations being announced while holding my newborn son!" he said in a statement. "This is a truly wonderful honour."

Gibson's ninth child, Lars Gerard, was born over the weekend, according to People magazine.

The Los Angeles-based Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the nominations early on Tuesday and will award the gold statuettes at a star-studded ceremony on Feb. 26.

Director Damien Chazelle, 32, whose musical "La La Land" tied the Academy Awards record with 14 nominations, celebrated by drinking champagne with lead star Ryan Gosling at a hotel in Beijing.

"It's a delirious, wonderful moment," Chazelle said by phone. The nods included best director, picture and actor.

Dev Patel, nominated for best supporting actor for his role in the drama "Lion," said he was in India, where part of the movie is set, when he heard the announcement.

"The news hasn't made its way into my brain yet, but I'm looking at these beautiful smiling faces around me ... faces of the ones I love," Patel said in a statement. "And I feel an overwhelming sense of gratitude."

(Additional reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy in Los Angeles; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)