Actor Benedict Cumberbatch and wife Sophie Hunter arrive at the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Steve Carell, holding a Lego Oscar and Juilianne Moore holding her Oscar for best actress for her role in 'Still Alice' at the at the Governors Ball for at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES The Oscars may be over, but Hollywood was not done celebrating its biggest night on Sunday as the film industry took Academy Award winners and their statuettes out for an extended spin through glamorous after-parties.

As the Oscars ceremony wrapped up with "Birdman" winning the best picture prize, stars piled into the Governor's Ball, the official after-party hosted by Oscars organizers, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

"I'm feeling tired and exhilarated and relieved and excited and hungry," said "Whiplash" winner J.K. Simmons as he entered the party with his best supporting actor Oscar in hand.

"It was surreal and wonderful to see him share that moment with his family," Simmons' co-star, Miles Teller, said.

Graham Moore, who won best adapted screenplay for "The Imitation Game" and made a passionate speech in which he revealed his own suicide attempt as a teen, said he was "overwhelmed and teary" with his win.

"I keep spontaneously crying," he said as his mother carried his Oscar.

The event saw many of Hollywood's big stars casually catching up over champagne and gourmet desserts provided by chef Wolfgang Puck. Singer Will.i.am performed upbeat dance numbers with Brazilian musician Sergio Mendes, as the crowd danced along.

"Birdman" best supporting actor nominee Edward Norton rushed by, saying "I'm all about the love tonight," as he went to celebrate with his co-stars.

Animated feature winner "Big Hero 6" co-director Don Hall said holding his hefty Oscar felt "weird, surreal, strange, amazing, fantastic and unbelievably cool."

While he had no ideas for a sequel to the Disney animated hit yet, he said he envisioned "a new superhero character who can turn into gold."

After months of campaigning through the rigors of awards season, actors, like nominees Steve Carell and Marion Cotillard, enjoyed a laugh together.

First-time Oscar performers also marveled in the surreal nature of it all. The Roots musician, Questlove, made his Oscar debut alongside Will Arnett dressed as Batman on the stage for the "Everything is Awesome" performance.

"All throughout rehearsal, because Will Arnett does these exaggerated arm movements, I got punched unintentionally," he said with a laugh. "For such a gentle song it was physically brutal."

Academy president Cheryl Boone-Isaacs praised first-time host Neil Patrick Harris and said the musical numbers, which included Lady Gaga, Rita Ora and Common and John Legend, were "spectacular."

For those who aren't nominated or invited to the Oscars, British singer Elton John hosted his annual viewing party to raise money for his AIDS foundation.

Guests sipped cocktails and dined under a tent that occasionally sprang a leak, dribbling rainwater on the halibut and macaroons, all part of a menu designed by celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay.

Alex Baldwin was there to raise funds and watch on the small screen as his "Still Alice" costar, Julianne Moore, won best actress.

(Additional reporting by Sarah McBride; Editing by Mary Milliken and Sandra Maler)