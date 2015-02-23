By Piya Sinha-Roy
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Feb 22 The Oscars may be over, but
Hollywood was not done celebrating its biggest night on Sunday
as the film industry took Academy Award winners and their
statuettes out for an extended spin through glamorous
after-parties.
As the Oscars ceremony wrapped up with "Birdman" winning the
best picture prize, stars piled into the Governor's Ball, the
official after-party hosted by Oscars organizers, the Academy of
Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
"I'm feeling tired and exhilarated and relieved and excited
and hungry," said "Whiplash" winner J.K. Simmons as he entered
the party with his best supporting actor Oscar in hand.
"It was surreal and wonderful to see him share that moment
with his family," Simmons' co-star, Miles Teller, said.
Graham Moore, who won best adapted screenplay for "The
Imitation Game" and made a passionate speech in which he
revealed his own suicide attempt as a teen, said he was
"overwhelmed and teary" with his win.
"I keep spontaneously crying," he said as his mother carried
his Oscar.
The event saw many of Hollywood's big stars casually
catching up over champagne and gourmet desserts provided by chef
Wolfgang Puck. Singer Will.i.am performed upbeat dance numbers
with Brazilian musician Sergio Mendes, as the crowd danced
along.
"Birdman" best supporting actor nominee Edward Norton rushed
by, saying "I'm all about the love tonight," as he went to
celebrate with his co-stars.
Animated feature winner "Big Hero 6" co-director Don Hall
said holding his hefty Oscar felt "weird, surreal, strange,
amazing, fantastic and unbelievably cool."
While he had no ideas for a sequel to the Disney animated
hit yet, he said he envisioned "a new superhero character who
can turn into gold."
After months of campaigning through the rigors of awards
season, actors, like nominees Steve Carell and Marion Cotillard,
enjoyed a laugh together.
First-time Oscar performers also marveled in the surreal
nature of it all. The Roots musician, Questlove, made his Oscar
debut alongside Will Arnett dressed as Batman on the stage for
the "Everything is Awesome" performance.
"All throughout rehearsal, because Will Arnett does these
exaggerated arm movements, I got punched unintentionally," he
said with a laugh. "For such a gentle song it was physically
brutal."
Academy president Cheryl Boone-Isaacs praised first-time
host Neil Patrick Harris and said the musical numbers, which
included Lady Gaga, Rita Ora and Common and John Legend, were
"spectacular."
For those who aren't nominated or invited to the Oscars,
British singer Elton John hosted his annual viewing party to
raise money for his AIDS foundation.
Guests sipped cocktails and dined under a tent that
occasionally sprang a leak, dribbling rainwater on the halibut
and macaroons, all part of a menu designed by celebrity chef
Gordon Ramsay.
Alex Baldwin was there to raise funds and watch on the small
screen as his "Still Alice" costar, Julianne Moore, won best
actress.
(Additional reporting by Sarah McBride; Editing by Mary
Milliken and Sandra Maler)