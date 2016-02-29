LOS ANGELES Feb 29 The TV audience for the 2016
Oscars on Sunday night apparently dropped to a seven-year low,
according to preliminary ratings released on Monday, amid a
controversy over diversity in Hollywood.
Early Nielsen data from the top 56 U.S. cities showed that
the audience for the ceremony aired on the Walt Disney Co-owned
ABC network fell by 6 percent compared with last year's
Oscars telecast.
National audience figures giving audience totals in millions
were expected later on Monday.
The low estimates came despite the presence of Leonardo
DiCaprio and other popular actors and anticipation about how
host Chris Rock, who is black, would address the furor over an
all-white line-up of acting nominees. (Rock skewered Hollywood
over diversity in his opening monologue.)
It was not immediately clear on Monday whether the small
audience was due to calls by civil rights leader Al Sharpton for
a "tune out" to protest the absence of people of color among the
nominees.
"Though clearly we don't take full credit for the decline,
certainly one would have to assume we were effective and part of
the decline," Sharpton said in a statement. "And to those that
mocked the idea of a tune out, it seems the joke was on them."
(Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)