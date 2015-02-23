(Adds early reviews, paragraphs 14-18)
By Steve Gorman
LOS ANGELES Feb 22 Love him or hate him, Neil
Patrick Harris proved to be one of the hardest-working hosts in
Oscar history on Sunday night, singing, dancing and even
sprinting in his underpants onto the stage of Hollywood's Dolby
Theatre.
But the 41-year-old Broadway and television talent who came
to prominence as the child star of "Doogie Howser, M.D.," also
confronted a major elephant in the room, opening the show with a
fleeting but pointed jab at the homogenous field of Oscar
nominees.
"Tonight we honor Hollywood's best and whitest, sorry,
brightest," Harris enthusiastically dead-panned to hearty
laughter that seemed to break the usual pre-show jitters among
the movie royalty packing the auditorium for the 87th Academy
Awards.
The opening joke was a reference to the criticism Oscar
voters faced this year for failing to nominate a single
performer of color in any of the acting categories for the first
time in many years, including the critically acclaimed star of
the civil rights drama, "Selma," David Oyelowo.
It was the first of several politically charged moments of
the night, including Patricia Arquette's remarks in accepting
her statuette as best supporting actress for her role as a
single mom in "Boyhood."
"To every woman who gave birth, to every taxpayer and
citizen of this nation, we have fought for everybody else's
rights," Arquette said on stage. "It's our time to have wage
equality once and for all and equal rights for women in the
United States of America," she added.
"Citizenfour" filmmaker Laura Poitras went on to hail
National Security Agency whistleblower Edward Snowden as a hero
as she accepted the award for best documentary.
"When the most important decisions being made affecting all
of us are made in secret, we lose our ability to check the
powers that control," she said.
Her speech was quickly followed with a biting counterpoint,
and play on words, from Harris: "The subject of 'Citizenfour,'
Edward Snowden, could not be here for some treason."
STANDING OVATIONS
In one of the evening's more emotional moments, rap artist
Common and R&B star John Legend sang a duet of "Glory," the
anthem from "Selma" that also has played at "Black Lives Matter"
rallies protesting lethal police force against racial minorities
across the country.
The two went on to share the Oscar for best song as
composers of "Glory," and their performance brought the
celebrity-studded house to its feet, some with tears in their
eyes.
The second standing ovation of the night came after Lady
Gaga delivered a rousing medley from the musical film classic
"The Sound of Music," then welcomed the star of that movie,
Julie Andrews, onto the stage.
"Dear Lady Gaga, thank you for that wonderful tribute," said
a visibly moved Andrews, 79. "It's hard to believe that 50 years
have gone by since that joyous film was released."
UNFLATTERING REVIEWS
Early reviews of the live ABC telecast, which ran about 40
minutes beyond its three-hour schedule, were generally
unflattering of the show. And Harris drew largely harsh
critiques from viewers chiming in on social media.
Variety credited Harris with getting the show off to a
buoyant opening but faulted bad writing for what it described as
a subsequent breakdown in the telecast.
"Too much clunky scripted material flummoxed even Harris'
impish, good-natured charms," Variety's Brian Lowry wrote.
The New York Times' Alessandra Stanley called Harris'
performance "bland," while offering tepid kudos for his zaniest
stunt of the evening.
In a comic homage to a memorable scene from best-picture
Oscar winner "Birdman," Harris was followed on camera running
from backstage onto the show's main stage, dressed only in his
white underpants, black shoes and socks, to introduce presenters
of the sound-mixing award.
Time magazine's early online review said Harris seemed off
his game, despite having "been pre-sold as an expert live host."
Harris was perhaps at his best showing off his chops as a
song-and-dance man in the night's opening musical number - a
salute to movie magic that also marked a conscious effort to
connect with tech-savvy younger television viewers.
"Check out the glamor, and glitter/ people tweeting on the
Twitter / and no one's drunk and bitter yet/ because no one has
lost," sang Harris, the star of the hit CBS sitcom "How I Met
Your Mother," who previously has won three Emmys for hosting
Broadway's Tony Awards.
Another overt bid to reach younger viewers came in a musical
performance of the pop duo Tegan and Sara teaming up with former
"Saturday Night Live" star Andy Samberg and the Lonely Island
trio for a rendering of the kids' favorite "Everything Is
Awesome," from "The Lego Movie."
Turning one of last year's great Oscar faux pas into one of
this year's more comical interludes, John Travolta returned to
the stage as a presenter with singer Idina Menzel, whose name he
mangled at the 86th Oscars show.
He went out of his way to pronounce her name correctly this
time, then rather sheepishly stood aside to leave Menzel the
task of pronouncing the names of the best original song
nominees. The winners, Legend and Common, neatly brought the
evening's political and comic moments full circle.
