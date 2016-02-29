By Steve Gorman
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Feb 28 Comedian Chris Rock launched
his return stint as Oscar host on Sunday by immediately,
directly confronting the racially charged elephant in the room -
the lingering furor over the all-white field of performers
nominated for Hollywood's highest awards.
Strolling on stage in a white dinner jacket and bow tie
after an opening display of rapid-fire film clips from the past
year in Hollywood movies, Rock declared with false irony, "Man I
counted at least 15 black people in that montage."
And he went on from there, introducing himself as host of
the Academy Awards, "otherwise known as the white People's
Choice awards," adding, "You realize if they nominated hosts, I
wouldn't get this job."
Living up to his reputation for distilling social commentary
through a provocative brand of humor, Rock, 51, pulled no
punches.
Wondering with mock bemusement why blacks' anger over a lack
of Oscar diversity never boiled over in the 1950s or '60s like
it did this year, he answered his own question, "Because we had
real things to protest at the time."
"We were too busy being raped and lynched then to care about
who won best cinematographer," he went on. "When your
grandmother's swinging from a tree, it's really hard to care
about best documentary foreign short."
Rock did not confine his barbs to Hollywood alone. He drew
one of his biggest laughs joking that the Oscars' annual
"in-memorium" montage tribute to film stars who have died during
the past year would instead be devoted to "black people who were
shot by the cops on their way to the movies."
The absence of black performers at the Oscars, and from
films generally, was a motif that stretched beyond Rock's
monologue into bits of comedy in between award presentations.
In one pre-taped parody of a scene from "The Martian," the
Oscar-nominated sci-fi drama about an astronaut marooned on the
Red Planet, Rock was substituted for the stranded star of that
film, Matt Damon, as NASA officials argued whether it was worth
the added expense to try to bring him back to Earth.
Rock was named as host of the 88th Oscars in October, months
before the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced
its roster of nominees lacking a single person of color in any
of the acting categories for a second straight year.
In the ensuing backlash driven by the hashtag #OscarsSoWhite
campaign on social media, Rock was widely seen as a presciently
inspired choice for diffusing tensions looming over the Dolby
Theatre's star-studded audience and ABC's live telecast of the
proceedings.
"No host has ever been more ideally placed to take shameless
advantage of a shameful situation," veteran New York Times
television correspondent Bill Carter wrote for a recent special
issue of The Hollywood Reporter.
