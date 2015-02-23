By Lisa Richwine
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Feb 22 Fox Searchlight, the
arthouse film division of Rupert Murdoch's 21st Century Fox
, dominated the Academy Awards on Sunday with eight
awards including the coveted best picture prize for its absurd
comedy-drama "Birdman."
The recognition at the film industry's top honors will
likely boost theater, DVD and digital sales for "Birdman," which
has collected $76 million at global box offices.
It was the second best-picture trophy in a row for Fox
Searchlight after last year's victory for "12 Years a Slave."
The studio also scored with offbeat winner "The Grand
Budapest Hotel," which took home four trophies in technical
categories.
Movie studios mount months-long, multi-million dollar
campaigns for Oscar trophies to earn prestige, grab bragging
rights they can use in advertising, and kickstart ticket or home
entertainment sales.
"Birdman" is a surreal story about a washed-up movie star
trying to rebuild his career with a stint on Broadway. It was
filmed in an unusual style in what seems like one long,
continuous take featuring an avian alter-ego with a booming
voice.
"Everything sounds so risky," Mexican director Alejandro
Inarritu said backstage after the awards show. "Fox Searchlight,
they are smart guys. They trusted me. It could have been a
disaster."
The post-Oscar bump for each of the last five best picture
winners has translated into $9.7 million at domestic theaters,
said Keith Simanton, managing editor of movie website IMDB.
A win also helps stimulate interest in international
markets, Simanton said. "The Oscars are a powerful brand," he
said.
"Birdman" prevailed in what many Oscar watchers called a
two-way contest with coming-of-age tale "Boyhood" from small
distributor IFC Films, a unit of AMC Networks Inc.
"Boyhood" ended the night with one trophy for best supporting
actress Patricia Arquette.
IFC Films was new to the best-picture race. The New
York-based distributor abandoned most film production about a
decade ago but stuck with "Boyhood," which was filmed for a few
weeks each year for 12 years using the same cast.
"To find a financier to give us money, even though it was
only $2.8 million, that's a big investment to make with no
safety net," Arquette said backstage.
Sony's movie studio, which was hit by a devastating
cyber attack in December, earned four awards including best
supporting actor for J.K. Simmons in "Whiplash" and best actress
for Julianne Moore in "Still Alice."
Another best picture contender, "American Sniper" from
Warner Bros., grabbed only one Oscar, for sound editing.
But it is far ahead of fellow nominees at the box office, having
collected more than $428 million in global ticket sales.
Walt Disney Animation Studios, a unit of The Walt Disney Co
, won the animated feature prize for a second year in a
row, this time with "Big Hero 6" about an inflatable oversized
waddling robot.
The privately held Weinstein Company, a master of awards
campaigns, won best documentary feature with "Citizenfour" about
U.S. government whistleblower Edward Snowden.
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Sandra Maler)