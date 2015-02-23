Country singer Loretta Lynn hospitalized after suffering stroke
LOS ANGELES, May 5 Country music singer Loretta Lynn was hospitalized after a suffering a stroke at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, her official website said Friday.
(Adds quotes, details and background)
LOS ANGELES Feb 22 J.K. Simmons won the best supporting actor Oscar on Sunday for playing a brutally demanding jazz teacher who pushes a drummer to the edge in "Whiplash."
It was the first Academy Award for the 60-year-old actor, who had never been nominated before for an Oscar. He had been a favorite to win for the film, after sweeping the supporting actor category in all the major awards shows before Sunday.
Simmons thanked his wife and his children and then made a family-centered plea to the audience and those watching at home.
"If I may, call your mom everybody, call your mom, call your dad. If you're lucky enough to have a parent or two alive on this planet, call them," Simmons said.
In his Oscar winning role, the actor portrayed a sharp-tongued teacher named Fletcher at an elite music school who does whatever it takes to make a promising drummer, played by Miles Teller, fulfill his potential.
Fletcher goes as far as slapping the drummer in the face and throwing a chair at his head, yet he commands the respect of his students as he recounts jazz lore in a low-pitched voice.
Simmons, the son of a university professor of music, has previously said that he believes his obtaining the role was an instance of "kismet," or fate.
Simmons is known for playing another wise-cracking authoritarian in newspaper editor J. Jonah Jameson from the "Spider-Man" franchise, a role he has reprised as a voice actor in a number of animated television shows.
He also has played a neo-Nazi in HBO's prison drama "Oz" and a psychiatrist in police procedural show "Law & Order," and has been the face of Farmers Insurance in a number of commercials. (Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Sandra Maler)
LOS ANGELES, May 5 Country music singer Loretta Lynn was hospitalized after a suffering a stroke at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, her official website said Friday.
WASHINGTON, May 5 U.S. job growth rebounded sharply in April and the unemployment rate dropped to 4.4 percent, near a 10-year low, pointing to a tightening labor market that likely seals the case for an interest rate increase next month despite moderate wage growth.