LOS ANGELES Feb 22 J.K. Simmons won the best supporting actor Oscar on Sunday for playing a brutally demanding jazz teacher who pushes a drummer to greatness in "Whiplash."

It was the first Academy Award for the 60-year-old actor. He had been a favorite to win after sweeping the supporting actor category in all the major awards shows before Sunday. (Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Sandra Maler)