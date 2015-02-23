LOS ANGELES Feb 22 Patricia Arquette won the Oscar for best supporting actress on Sunday for her role as a mother struggling to bring up two children in the movie "Boyhood."

It was the first Oscar win for Arquette, 46, who has swept the movie awards this season for playing the ups and downs of an every day mom in the independent coming-of-age drama that was filmed over a span of 12 years. (Reporting By Jill Serjeant; Editing by Sandra Maler)