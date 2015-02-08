By Tim Reid
| BEVERLY HILLS, Calif.
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. Feb 7 From the team who
made it possible to digitally curl and trim outrageous hair in
"The Hobbit" trilogy to the inventors of a high-speed car chase
camera used in James Bond film "Casino Royale", some of the most
ingenious behind-the-scenes innovators were celebrated at a
pre-Oscars ceremony on Saturday night.
Two weeks before the Oscars, the Academy of Motion Picture
Arts and Sciences handed out its Scientific and Technical
Achievement Awards to the visual effects, sound and technical
wizards whose work behind the camera is a vital but often
unheralded part of making movies.
While the Academy Awards on Feb. 22 will present Oscars to
actors, directors and others who worked on films released in
2014, the yearly scientific and technical awards honor those who
have contributed to the process of film making over a longer
period of time, sometimes decades.
Presenting the awards were a pair who have had recent
breakthrough roles in front of the camera: Margot Robbie, in
"The Wolf of Wolf Street", and Miles Teller, the star of
"Whiplash", a current best picture nominee. Robbie thanked the
audience for making movies "stunning".
The Beverly Hills event gave awards to 58 individuals for 21
scientific and technical achievements. These usually consist of
plaques or certificates but on Saturday two Oscar statuettes
were presented, one to veteran sound engineer and Dolby
Laboratories executive David W. Gray for his groundbreaking work
on movie sound.
Gray, whose statuette came with the Gordon E. Sawyer
lifetime technical achievement award, has dozens of film
credits, including sound work on the 1983 hit "Flashdance" and
the 1988 action blockbuster "Die Hard" starring Bruce Willis.
He thanked his children "for understanding that dad's a geek
and a complete workaholic."
Also receiving an award was a team that developed SpeedTree,
a software that creates virtual vegetation and has been used in
the movies "Avatar" and "The Great Gatsby".
Other honorees were the inventors of the MOVA Facial
Performance Capture system that records every movement of an
actor's face, enabling facial movements to be reproduced or
altered. It has been used in movies including "The Curious Case
of Benjamin Button" in 2008 for Brad Pitt's aging facial
effects. That film won the visual effects Oscar.
"They wouldn't watch movies without us," said Richard
Edlund, a multi-Academy Award winning special effects
cinematographer, summing up the collective work of the audience.
(Reporting by Tim Reid; Editing by Paul Tait)