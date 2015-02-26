LOS ANGELES Feb 26 The number of people who
watched Sunday's Oscars was down and the critics were less than
impressed, but Hollywood's biggest night is still a top draw for
television advertisers.
This year's telecast - which producers believed could build
off 2014's big audience of 43.7 million - attracted its lowest
audience in six years and the oldest demographic ever with a
median age of 53.
Despite a 15 percent drop in viewership to 37.3 million,
however, it is still worth the price tag for advertisers and
broadcaster ABC, analysts said.
"It's definitely a showcase place to be, and they (ABC)
never have a problem selling it out year to year," said Steve
Kalb, a director at ad agency Mullen.
This year's telecast hosted by actor Neil Patrick Harris
commanded $1.9 million for 30 seconds of advertising time, up
from last year's $1.76 million, the highest among awards shows.
Last year's Ellen DeGeneres-hosted ceremony reaped $95
million in ad revenue, according to Kantar Media. This year's
figure is not yet available.
ABC pays $75 million annually to the Academy of Motion
Picture Arts and Sciences for TV broadcast rights, said Brad
Adgate, the research director at Horizon Media. The contract
with Walt Disney Co's ABC and the Academy runs through
2020.
However, the search for a way to attract the younger viewers
that advertisers prize most leads many to believe the Academy
might have to make long-term changes to the ceremony.
Criticism this year focused on lack of diversity among
acting nominees, clunky jokes and the perennial complaint that
it is too long. The show clocked in at three hours and 40
minutes and went past midnight on the East Coast.
It also hurt that it was a lackluster year at the box
office, and only one film that Americans went to see in droves,
"American Sniper," was in the running for best picture.
"It's up to the Academy to change it," Adgate said. "It's up
to them to make this awards show more compelling."
The Academy selects the show's producers and host, and its
6,100 members choose winners on merit. The biggest recent change
was expanding the best picture nominees from five to up to 10
for the 2010 ceremony in an effort to boost interest.
"As we do each year, the Academy will meet in the coming
months to evaluate not only the telecast but also our awards
season in its entirety," an Academy spokesperson said in a
statement.
ABC declined comment.
Although the Academy might be taking a long view on how to
keep the show relevant in a world where TV viewership is on the
decline, advertisers are not likely to complain. They like the
Oscars reach, prestige and loyal viewers, particularly among
women, said Kalb.
One-fifth of Oscar viewers this year said ads increased
their likelihood to purchase a product, three times greater than
the Super Bowl's audience, according Extreme Reach, a
distributor of video advertising.
"It's sort of the Super Bowl for women," Kalb added.
(Editing by Mary Milliken and Andre Grenon)