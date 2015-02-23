LOS ANGELES The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences held the 87th Academy Awards at a ceremony on Sunday.
Following is a list of winners in leading categories.
BEST PICTURE
"Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)"
BEST ACTOR
Eddie Redmayne, "The Theory of Everything"
BEST ACTRESS
Julianne Moore, "Still Alice"
BEST DIRECTOR
Alejandro G. Inarritu, "Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of
Ignorance)"
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
J.K. Simmons, "Whiplash"
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Patricia Arquette, "Boyhood"
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Graham Moore, "The Imitation Game"
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Alejandro G. Inarritu, Nicolas Giacobone, Alexander Dinelaris
Jr., Armando Bo, "Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of
Ignorance)"
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
"Ida" (Poland)
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
"Big Hero 6"
BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
"CitizenFour"
BEST ORIGINAL SONG
"Glory," from "Selma"
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
Alexandre Desplat, "The Grand Budapest Hotel"
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Milena Canonero, "The Grand Budapest Hotel"
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Emmanuel Lubezki, "Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of
Ignorance)"
BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
Frances Hannon, Mark Coulier, "The Grand Budapest Hotel"
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
"Interstellar"
(Compiled by Tim Reid; Editing by Sandra Maler)