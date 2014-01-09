(Recasts lead and adds details throughout on final winners)
By Piya Sinha-Roy
LOS ANGELES Jan 8 Actress Sandra Bullock swept
the 40th People's Choice awards on Wednesday with four wins,
cementing her status as a favorite among the fan-selected
winners, while singer Justin Timberlake dominated the music
categories with three wins.
Bullock, 49, picked up three awards for favorite movie
actress, dramatic movie actress and comedy movie actress for her
roles in existential space drama "Gravity" and in female
buddy-comedy "The Heat." She also won favorite movie duo
alongside her "Gravity" co-star George Clooney, while the film
won favorite drama movie.
"An actor can't do what they do without hundreds of amazing
people working for them and alongside them. I learned so much
this year. I got to work with Melissa McCarthy on 'The Heat.'
... And on 'Gravity,' the nicest people in the world would
string me up and leave me there, and I still had an amazing
time," the Oscar-winning actress said.
Bullock later joined McCarthy on stage to pick up the
favorite comedy movie award for "The Heat."
Singer Timberlake, 32, who returned to the musical spotlight
in 2013 with the two-part release of "The 20/20 Experience"
after more than five years away to focus on his acting, picked
up three awards including favorite album.
"I'd like to thank my parents for continuing to instill in
me that no dream is too big. I'd like to thank my team that puts
up with my ridiculous neuroses all the time - sorry, but not
really, because look at this," the singer said on stage,
referring to his award.
Timberlake also won favorite male artist and favorite R&B
artist, but was beaten in the favorite pop artist category by
Britney Spears, who won her first People's Choice award in her
career spanning 15 years.
Actor Robert Downey Jr. was named favorite action movie star
for his leading role in Disney-Marvel's "Iron Man 3," which also
won favorite movie and action movie.
"I am Iron Man and this is for the people," the actor said
dramatically after asking for a spotlight and triumphant music
on stage during his acceptance speech.
Adam Sandler won favorite comedic actor for the fourth
consecutive time, this year for "Grown Ups 2." While his films
have failed to gain much favor with critics in recent years,
Sandler is a favorite at the People's Choice awards.
"This means a lot to me. I appreciate this, I really do, I
really do. I think about the fans out there and how nice you've
been to me all these years," the comedian said.
CBS SHOWS AMONG TOP TV WINS, HUDSON HONORED
The People's Choice winners are chosen by fans, who can vote
online across 58 categories spanning film, TV and music. This
year, more than 700 million votes were cast, organizers said.
The ceremony, aired live on the CBS network, kicks off
Hollywood's annual awards season that culminates with the
Academy Awards on March 2.
Kaley Cuoco won her first People's Choice award for favorite
comedy TV actress for her role as the ditzy Penny in CBS sitcom
"The Big Bang Theory." Chris Colfer won favorite comedic TV
actor for a second year running, for his role as Kurt Hummel in
Fox's "Glee."
"The Big Bang Theory" won favorite network TV comedy for a
third time, while fellow CBS show "The Good Wife" was named
favorite network TV drama.
Ellen DeGeneres won favorite daytime TV host for "The Ellen
DeGeneres Show," picking up a record 14th People's Choice award.
Satirist Stephen Colbert picked up favorite late night talk show
host for Comedy Central's "The Colbert Report."
Oscar-winning actress and singer Jennifer Hudson was awarded
favorite humanitarian for her charity work with her Julian D.
King Gift Foundation, in memory of her late nephew.
"It's one thing to be a celebrity and have power ... but it
means nothing if we're not helping someone else. It also feels
good to see positivity acknowledged," Hudson said emotionally.
The 40th People's Choice awards opened with a skit featuring
many of the night's nominees sitting in "2 Broke Girls" diner
set, being served by the show's stars and awards hosts Kat
Dennings and Beth Behrs. Dennings and Behrs then kicked off the
show by having a bevy of waitresses serve burgers to the
audience.
Singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles, country star Brad Paisley
and pop-rock group OneRepublic provided the musical
entertainment, while Drew Barrymore, Matt LeBlanc and Zac Efron
were among the night's many presenters.
(Additional reporting by Phil Furey; Editing by Lisa Shumaker
and Ken Wills)