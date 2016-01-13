By Piya Sinha-Roy
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Jan 13 As awards season heats up in
Hollywood, the annual Razzies Awards on Wednesday named the
year's worst achievements in film with steamy romance "Fifty
Shades of Grey" and Adam Sandler's video game adventure "Pixels"
among the top nominees, while Sylvester Stallone was honored
with a redemption.
"Fifty Shades of Grey," "Pixels," sci-fi saga "Jupiter
Ascending," comedy "Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2," all of which landed
six nominations, and superhero "Fantastic 4," which landed five
nods, will compete for the Razzies worst picture award.
The tongue-in-cheek Razzies, created in 1980, serve as an
antidote to Hollywood's prestigious Oscars ceremony, as
organizers choose to bestow winners of the year's worst films
with a gold spray-painted trophy worth $4.97.
Stallone, who won his first Golden Globe last week for
reprising his iconic role as Rocky Balboa in "Creed," is
nominated for the Razzie Redeemer Award, going from an "all-time
Razzie champ to 2015 award contender."
He will compete for the title with Will Smith, nominated for
his redeeming role in "Concussion," actor-director Elizabeth
Banks for directing the hit "Pitch Perfect 2" and horror
filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan for directing hit horror "The
Visit" after a slew of flops.
Winners of the Razzies are voted for online by around 900
members of the Razzies committee, and anyone can sign up to
vote, with memberships starting at $40.
The "tacky" Razzies ceremony are traditionally held in
Hollywood on the night before the Feb. 28 Oscars ceremony, and
those honored seldom show up.
Perennial Razzie favorite Sandler, nominated for five
consecutive years, this year scored nods for worst actor in
"Pixels" and worst screen combo for 'Adam Sandler & Any Pair of
Shoes" for his role in "The Cobbler" - about a cobbler who can
magically step into the shoes of his customers.
Eddie Redmayne, a potential best actor Oscar contender for
his role in "The Danish Girl," landed a worst actor Razzie
nomination for "Jupiter Ascending," while Rooney Mara, potential
Oscar best actress nominee," landed a worst supporting Razzie
nod for her role as Tiger Lily in "Pan."
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)