A minute with: Dev Patel talks politics, typecasting
DUBAI "Lion" star Dev Patel talked to Reuters this week about his views on politics, typecasting in the film industry and his next film project.
LOS ANGELES The Screen Actors Guild announced the winners of its 21st annual awards for the best performances in film and television on Sunday. "Singin' in the Rain" actress Debbie Reynolds, 82, was given a lifetime achievement honor.
Following are a full list of winners in film and television:
FILM
BEST ENSEMBLE CAST
"Birdman"
BEST ACTOR
Eddie Redmayne, "The Theory of Everything"
BEST ACTRESS
Julianne Moore, "Still Alice"
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
J.K. Simmons, "Whiplash"
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Patricia Arquette, "Boyhood"
TELEVISION
BEST ENSEMBLE CAST, DRAMA SERIES
"Downton Abbey" (PBS)
BEST ENSEMBLE CAST, COMEDY SERIES
"Orange Is the New Black" (Netflix)
BEST ACTOR, DRAMA SERIES
Kevin Spacey, "House of Cards" (Netflix)
BEST ACTRESS, DRAMA SERIES
Viola Davis, "How to Get Away with Murder" (ABC)
BEST ACTOR, COMEDY SERIES
William H. Macy, "Shameless" (Showtime)
BEST ACTRESS, COMEDY SERIES
Uzo Aduba, "Orange Is the New Black" (Netflix)
BEST ACTOR, TV MOVIE OR MINISERIES
Mark Ruffalo, "The Normal Heart" (HBO)
BEST ACTRESS, TV MOVIE OR MINISERIES
Frances McDormand, "Olive Kitteridge" (HBO)
(Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Paul Tait)
DUBAI "Lion" star Dev Patel talked to Reuters this week about his views on politics, typecasting in the film industry and his next film project.
LOS ANGELES Miley Cyrus says she is steering away from marijuana, alcohol and nipple pasties and rolling out a new sound that could help people take her more seriously after she was dubbed one of pop music's bad girls.