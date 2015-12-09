Cast member Bryan Cranston arrives for the screening of the film ''Trumbo'' at the British Film Institute (BFI) Film Festival at Leicester Square in London October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LOS ANGELES Nominations were announced on Wednesday for the 2016 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Following is a list of key nominees for the awards for performances in movies and television, which will be handed out at a ceremony in Los Angeles on Jan. 30.

MOVIES

BEST ENSEMBLE CAST

"Beasts of No Nation"

"The Big Short"

"Spotlight"

"Straight Outta Compton"

"Trumbo"

BEST ACTOR

Bryan Cranston, "Trumbo"

Johnny Depp, "Black Mass"

Leonardo DiCaprio "The Revenant"

Michael Fassbender "Steve Jobs"

Eddie Redmayne "The Danish Girl"

BEST ACTRESS

Cate Blanchett "Carol"

Brie Larson "Room"

Helen Mirren "Woman in Gold"

Saoirse Ronan "Brooklyn"

Sarah Silverman "I Smile Back"

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Christian Bale "The Big Short"

Idris Elba "Beasts of No Nation"

Mark Rylance "Bridge of Spies"

Michael Shannon "99 Homes"

Jacob Tremblay "Room"

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Rooney Mara "Carol"

Rachel McAdams "Spotlight"

Helen Mirren "Trumbo"

Alicia Vikander "The Danish Girl"

Kate Winslet "Steve Jobs"

BEST ENSEMBLE CAST, DRAMA SERIES

"Downton Abbey"

"Game of Thrones"

"Homeland"

"House of Cards"

"Mad Men"

BEST ENSEMBLE CAST, COMEDY SERIES

"The Big Bang Theory"

"Key & Peele"

"Modern Family"

"Orange Is The New Black"

"Transparent"

"Veep"

BEST ACTOR, DRAMA SERIES

Peter Dinklage "Game of Thrones"

Jon Hamm "Mad Men"

Rami Malek "Mr. Robot"

Bob Odenkirk "Better Call Saul"

Kevin Spacey "House of Cards"

BEST ACTRESS, DRAMA SERIES

Claire Danes "Homeland"

Viola Davis "How To Get Away with Murder"

Julianna Margulies "The Good Wife"

Maggie Smith "Downton Abbey"

Robin Wright "House of Cards"

BEST ACTOR, COMEDY SERIES

Ty Burell "Modern Family"

Louis C.K. "Louie"

William H. Macy "Shameless"

Jim Parsons "The Big Bang Theory"

Jeffrey Tambor "Transparent"

BEST ACTRESS, COMEDY SERIES

Uzo Aduba "Orange Is The New Black"

Edie Falco "Nurse Jackie"

Ellie Kemper "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"

Julia Louis-Dreyfus "Veep"

Amy Poehler "Parks and Recreation"

BEST ACTOR, TV MOVIE OR MINISERIES

Idris Elba "Luther"

Ben Kingsley "Tut"

Ray Liotta "Texas Rising"

Bill Murray "A Very Murray Christmas"

Mary Rylance "Wolf Hall"

BEST ACTRESS, TV MOVIE OR MINISERIES

Nicole Kidman "Grace of Monaco"

Queen Latifah "Bessie"

Christina Ricci "The Lizzie Borden Chronicles"

Susan Sarandon "The Secret Life of Marilyn Monroe"

Kristen Wig "The Spoils Before Dying"

(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Frances Kerry)