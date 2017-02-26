SANTA MONICA, Calif. The year's best achievements in independent film were named at the 32nd Independent Spirit Awards on Saturday, where "Moonlight" led the winners on the night.
Below is a list of winners in key categories.
BEST FEATURE
"Moonlight"
BEST MALE LEAD
Casey Affleck, "Manchester By the Sea"
BEST FEMALE LEAD
Isabelle Huppert, "Elle"
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Ben Foster, "Hell or High Water"
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Molly Shannon, "Other People"
BEST DIRECTOR
Barry Jenkins, "Moonlight"
BEST SCREENPLAY
Barry Jenkins, Tarell Alvin McCraney, "Moonlight"
BEST DOCUMENTARY
"O.J.: Made in America"
BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM
"Toni Erdmann" - Germany and Romania
BEST FIRST FEATURE
"The Witch"
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
James Laxton, "Moonlight"
JOHN CASSAVETES AWARD (for films made under $500,000)
"Spa Night"
ROBERT ALTMAN AWARD (for a director, casting director and ensemble cast)
"Moonlight"
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; editing by Diane Craft)