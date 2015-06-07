Kendrick Lamar's 'Damn' holds steady atop Billboard 200 chart
NEW YORK The Tony Awards, American theatre's highest honors, will be handed out on Sunday at Radio City Music Hall.
The following is a list of nominees in major categories:
Best musical:
"An American in Paris"
"Fun Home"
"Something Rotten!"
"The Visit"
Best play:
"The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time," Simon Stephens
"Disgraced," Ayad Akhtar
"Hand to God," Robert Askins
"Wolf Hall Parts One & Two," Hilary Mantel and Mike Poulton
Best revival of a musical:
"The King and I"
"On the Town"
"On the Twentieth Century"
Best revival of a play:
"The Elephant Man"
"Skylight"
"This Is Our Youth"
"You Can't Take It with You"
Best performance by a leading actress in a musical:
Kristin Chenoweth, "On the Twentieth Century"
Leanne Cope, "An American in Paris"
Beth Malone, "Fun Home"
Kelli O'Hara, "The King and I"
Chita Rivera, "The Visit"
Best performance by a leading actor in a musical
Michael Cerveris, "Fun Home"
Robert Fairchild, "An American in Paris"
Brian d'Arcy James, "Something Rotten!"
Ken Watanabe, "The King and I"
Tony Yazbeck, "On the Town"
Best performance by a leading actor in a play:
Steven Boyer, “Hand to God”
Bradley Cooper, “The Elephant Man”
Bill Nighy, “Skylight”
Alexander Sharp, “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time”
Best performance by a leading actress in a play:
Geneva Carr, “Hand to God”
Helen Mirren, “The Audience”
Elisabeth Moss, “The Heidi Chronicles”
Carey Mulligan, “Skylight”
Ruth Wilson, “Constellations”
Best direction of a musical:
Sam Gold, "Fun Home"
Casey Nicholaw, "Something Rotten!"
John Rando, "On the Town"
Bartlett Sher, "The King and I"
Christopher Wheeldon, "An American in Paris"
Best direction of a play:
Stephen Daldry, "Skylight"
Marianne Elliott, "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time"
Scott Ellis, "You Can't Take It with You"
Jeremy Herrin, "Wolf Hall Parts One & Two"
Moritz von Stuelpnagel, "Hand to God"
Best book of a musical:
"An American in Paris," Craig Lucas
"Fun Home," Lisa Kron
"Something Rotten!," Karey Kirkpatrick and John O'Farrell
"The Visit," Terrence McNally
Best original score:
"Fun Home," Jeanine Tesori, Lisa Kron
"The Last Ship," Sting
"Something Rotten!" Wayne Kirkpatrick, Karey Kirkpatrick
"The Visit," John Kander, Fred Ebb
Best choreography:
"On the Town"
"The King and I"
"The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time"
"Something Rotten!"
"An American in Paris"
