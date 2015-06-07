NEW YORK The Tony Awards, American theatre's highest honors, will be handed out on Sunday at Radio City Music Hall.

The following is a list of nominees in major categories:

Best musical:

"An American in Paris"

"Fun Home"

"Something Rotten!"

"The Visit"

Best play:

"The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time," Simon Stephens

"Disgraced," Ayad Akhtar

"Hand to God," Robert Askins

"Wolf Hall Parts One & Two," Hilary Mantel and Mike Poulton

Best revival of a musical:

"The King and I"

"On the Town"

"On the Twentieth Century"

Best revival of a play:

"The Elephant Man"

"Skylight"

"This Is Our Youth"

"You Can't Take It with You"

Best performance by a leading actress in a musical:

Kristin Chenoweth, "On the Twentieth Century"

Leanne Cope, "An American in Paris"

Beth Malone, "Fun Home"

Kelli O'Hara, "The King and I"

Chita Rivera, "The Visit"

Best performance by a leading actor in a musical

Michael Cerveris, "Fun Home"

Robert Fairchild, "An American in Paris"

Brian d'Arcy James, "Something Rotten!"

Ken Watanabe, "The King and I"

Tony Yazbeck, "On the Town"

Best performance by a leading actor in a play:

Steven Boyer, “Hand to God”

Bradley Cooper, “The Elephant Man”

Bill Nighy, “Skylight”

Alexander Sharp, “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time”

Best performance by a leading actress in a play:

Geneva Carr, “Hand to God”

Helen Mirren, “The Audience”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Heidi Chronicles”

Carey Mulligan, “Skylight”

Ruth Wilson, “Constellations”

Best direction of a musical:

Sam Gold, "Fun Home"

Casey Nicholaw, "Something Rotten!"

John Rando, "On the Town"

Bartlett Sher, "The King and I"

Christopher Wheeldon, "An American in Paris"

Best direction of a play:

Stephen Daldry, "Skylight"

Marianne Elliott, "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time"

Scott Ellis, "You Can't Take It with You"

Jeremy Herrin, "Wolf Hall Parts One & Two"

Moritz von Stuelpnagel, "Hand to God"

Best book of a musical:

"An American in Paris," Craig Lucas

"Fun Home," Lisa Kron

"Something Rotten!," Karey Kirkpatrick and John O'Farrell

"The Visit," Terrence McNally

Best original score:

"Fun Home," Jeanine Tesori, Lisa Kron

"The Last Ship," Sting

"Something Rotten!" Wayne Kirkpatrick, Karey Kirkpatrick

"The Visit," John Kander, Fred Ebb

Best choreography:

"On the Town"

"The King and I"

"The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time"

"Something Rotten!"

"An American in Paris"

(Reporting by Chris Michaud; Editing by Patricia Reaney and Meredith Mazzilli)