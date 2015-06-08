(Recasts throughout with final awards, quotes)
By Patricia Reaney
NEW YORK, June 7 Helen Mirren won her first Tony
on Sunday for her role as Queen Elizabeth II in "The Audience,"
and the lesbian-coming of age story "Fun Home" nabbed the top
acting prize for Michael Cerveris and best musical at the 69th
Tony Awards.
British import "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the
Night-Time," about a teenage math wizard with Asperger Syndrome
who goes on an incredible journey, won five awards, including
best play, director and actor for its star, recent Juilliard
School graduate Alex Sharp.
Mirren described her win as "an incredible honor."
With a Tony, Broadway's highest honor, an Emmy and an Oscar,
she said she would love to win a Grammy, which are for recorded
material. "I have to do an audio book," she joked.
Sharp, in his Broadway debut, surpassed Hollywood star
Bradley Cooper and veteran actor Bill Nighy for the best actor
accolade.
"Oh my God, oh my God. It's so crazy," said a surprised
Sharp, who dedicated his award to young people who feel
misunderstood or different.
"I feel like I won this award for my character, Christopher,
and for people like Christopher," he said backstage.
Cerveris took home best actor in a musical, his second Tony,
for playing the closeted homosexual father in "Fun Home," which
also earned Tonys for best director for Sam Gold, as well as
best book and best score.
"I am fortunate to be standing here. You all deserve to be,"
he said to his fellow nominees. "Our show is about home and
finding who you are."
SIXTH TIME LUCKY
After six nominations, Kelli O'Hara took home her first Tony
for best actress in a musical as the governess in "The King and
I."
"You would think that I would have written down something by
now but I haven't," a jubilant O'Hara said, thanking her husband
and parents.
"I going to do the worm," she said as she began to dance.
Past winners Kristin Chenoweth and Alan Cumming co-hosted
the ceremony, which was broadcast live on CBS television and
featured songs from top musicals.
The three-hour show capped a record-breaking season on
Broadway in which audience numbers topped 13.1 million and
ticket grosses rose to $1.36 billion.
"Skylight" won best revival of a play and "The King and I"
took best revival of a musical.
Ruthie Ann Miles, who won the best featured actress in a
musical Tony, consulted her cell phone on stage as she accepted
the honor.
Mirren's co-star Richard McCabe picked up the best featured
actor prize in a play.
A tearful, flustered Annaleigh Ashford was named best
featured actress in a play for her role as the zany
ballet-dancing daughter in an eccentric American family in "You
Can't Take it With You."
Christian Borle won his second Tony for best featured actor
in a musical, for "Something Rotten!"
"This feels like an embarrassment of riches," said Borle
about his portrayal of William Shakespeare as a rock star in the
bawdy parody of Broadway musicals set in 1590s Tudor England.
The Tony Awards are presented by theater industry
association The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing, a
not-for-profit organization.
(Additonal reporting by Chris Michaud; Editing by Leslie Adler
and Nick Zieminski)