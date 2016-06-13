Actor Neil Patrick Harris (L) and his husband, David Burtka, arrive at the American Theatre Wing's 70th annual Tony Awards in New York, U.S., June 12, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

NEW YORK The Tony Awards, American theater's highest honors, were handed out on Sunday at the Beacon Theater in New York.

The following is a list of winners in major categories:

Best musical:

"Hamilton"

Best play:

"The Humans" by Stephen Karam

Best revival of a musical:

"The Color Purple"

Best revival of a play:

"Arthur Miller's A View From the Bridge"

Best performance by a leading actress in a musical:

Cynthia Erivo, "The Color Purple"

Best performance by a leading actor in a musical:

Leslie Odom Jr., "Hamilton"

Best performance by a leading actress in a play:

Jessica Lange, "Long Day's Journey into Night"

Best performance by a leading actor in a play:

Frank Langella, "The Father"

Best book of a musical:

"Hamilton"

Best original score:

"Hamilton"

Best choreography:

"Hamilton"

(Reporting by Chris Michaud; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Michael Perry)