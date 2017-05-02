Head of Tata's hotel business to leave company in September
MUMBAI, May 26 Rakesh Sarna, the managing director and chief executive of Indian Hotels Company Ltd , part of the Tata Group, resigned from the company on Friday.
NEW YORK May 2 Cate Blanchett, Sally Field and Bette Midler received best actress nominations in Broadway's Tony Awards on Tuesday, while "Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812" scored a leading 12 nominations including the top prize, best musical.
Close behind was the hit revival of "Hello, Dolly!" which took 10 nominations, including one for actor David Hyde Pierce.
"Dear Evan Hansen," "Groundhog Day The Musical" and "Come From Away" received best musical nominations as well.
Best play nominees included "Oslo," "Sweat," "Indecent," and "A Doll's House, Part 2," which won nominations for stars Laurie Metcalf and Chris Cooper.
The Tony Awards will be presented on June 11 at Manhattan's Radio City Music Hall in a ceremony headlined by film and stage star Kevin Spacey. (Reporting by Chris Michaud; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
MUMBAI, May 26 Rakesh Sarna, the managing director and chief executive of Indian Hotels Company Ltd , part of the Tata Group, resigned from the company on Friday.
ADDIS ABABA, May 26 An Ethiopian journalist was sentenced on Friday to 18 months in prison on charges of subversion, his lawyer said, but is expected to be freed within a week as he has been in jail since his arrest in late 2015.