April 27 Software maker Aware Inc said it will sell some patents and patent applications to Intel Corp for about $75 million.

The patents and patent applications relate to WiFi, Long Term Evolution (LTE) and wireline home networking, said the company which makes software for the biometrics, telecommunications, and healthcare industries.

Aware also declared a special cash dividend of $1.15 per share, or about $24 million, to be paid on May 25.