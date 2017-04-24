DUBAI/SINGAPORE, April 24 Dubai Aerospace
Enterprise Ltd (DAE) announced a takeover of Dublin-based
aircraft lessor AWAS on Monday, adding more than 200 planes to
its fleet.
Dubai Aerospace said the combined company will have an
owned, managed and committed aircraft fleet of 394 aircraft with
a total value of more than $14 billion.
Details of the purchase from Terra Firma Capital Partners
and the Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board were not
disclosed.
"This acquisition of AWAS is strategically compelling and
propels DAE into a top 10 aircraft leasing platform," DAE
Managing Director Khalifa H. AlDaboos said in a statement from
the company.
AWAS owns and manages 231 aircraft placed with more than 90
customers in 47 countries.
Reuters reported in December that AWAS had been put up for
sale in an auction that could value the lessor at $7 billion,
including debt.
(Reporting by Alexander Cornwell and Anshuman Daga; writing by
Saeed Azhar; editing by Jason Neely)