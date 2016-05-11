MELBOURNE May 11 Australian oil and gas company
AWE Ltd said on Wednesday it had rejected a A$421
million ($311 million) takeover approach from U.S.-based private
equity fund Lone Star, calling the offer too cheap.
Lone Star's Japan Acquisitions unit offered A$0.80 a share,
a 30 percent premium to AWE's close on Tuesday.
"The board concluded that it is opportunistic and does not
reflect the fair underlying asset value of the company," AWE
said in a statement to the Australian stock exchange.
AWE's shares have slumped 58 percent over the past year,
hammered like its peers by sliding oil and gas prices.
The company, which recently appointed a new chief executive,
David Biggs, has stakes in oil and gas projects in Australia,
China, Indonesia, New Zealand, and the United States. As of
March 31, it had net cash of A$52 million and no debt.
Lone Star's U.S.-based spokesman was not immediately
available to comment.
AWE's shares rose just 2.4 percent to A$0.63 on Wednesday,
reflecting investors' doubts a higher offer would emerge.
($1 = 1.3545 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Stephen Coates)