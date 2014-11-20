Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 1 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1120 GMT on Monday:
Nov 20 Axa SA : * Says in life & savings continues to see a strong momentum and sees new
business volume to grow by at least 5% in FY 2014, on a comparable basis. * Reiterates its 96% combined ratio target by 2015
May 1 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1120 GMT on Monday:
* Says repriced, extended and upsized its 2012 term loan at par