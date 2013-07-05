UPDATE 1-Investors flee to safe-haven assets on heightened geopolitical risks

(Adds quotes from head of research at Lipper) By Sam Forgione and Jennifer Ablan NEW YORK, April 13 Investors' risk aversion was on display this week as geopolitical tensions sent new money into safe-haven assets such as government-Treasury as well as gold funds, Lipper data revealed on Thursday. Taxable bond funds attracted $1 billion in new cash to mark their fourth straight week of inflows, with $396 million going into U.S.-based government-Treasury funds, Lipper da